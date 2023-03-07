TikTok Marketing for Real Estate

TikTok's marketing potential is essential for real estate agents who want to attract buyers and renters from the digital native generation. While Millenials will be the most likely customers now, younger Generation Z and Alpha natives are already familiar with social media. As a result, they will use it to make purchase decisions in the future.

Using TikTok is a savvy real estate marketing strategy to help these groups growing in the information age get familiar with a real estate brand and all the information they need to know about real estate.

TikTok has a billion monthly active users. To put things into perspective, out of 4.8 billion internet users worldwide, 20.83% use TikTok. In the USA alone, TikTok has 73.7 million monthly active users, with a prognostic to grow to 88.7 million by 2024, according to eMarketer.

Real estate agents can use TikTok to create short-form video content to inform and engage their followers. With skill and imagination, TikTok can be a powerful lead-generation tool for realtors.

Real Estate TikTok Content Ideas

tips for home buyers and sellers;

real estate stories;

how to become a successful real estate agent;

how to invest in real estate;

how to become a real estate agent and how to get started;

how to get more clients;

how to close deals real estate deals;

interviews with real estate professionals;

tips for real estate agents;

listings videos;

property tours;

home staging tips;

industry dos and don'ts

entertaining content about real estate, etc.

For a successful TikTok marketing strategy, real estate agents should develop a style that follows industry trends and uses organic posts and ads based on a solid content posting schedule - ideally, one post per day. In addition, hashtags are essential to organize content and make it discoverable by TikTok users. They should be relevant to the real estate industry to improve organic traffic and increase a post's reach and engagement.

Using capital letters at the beginning of every new word in a hashtag improves their readability: #RealEstateAgent is easier to read than #realestateagent. There is no restriction on the number of hashtags per post, although less is more: up to five trending hashtags should suffice. Some popular real estate hashtags include #RealEstateMarket, #RealEstateTikTok, #RealEstateInvesting, #RealEstateAgent, #RealtorLife, #RealEstateLife, etc.

Follow Real Estate Professionals to Inspire Your TikTok Marketing Strategies

To develop a successful TikTok marketing strategy for a real estate business or agent, you can follow real estate professionals and get inspired by their content. Here are a few accounts to follow:

Jennifer Grandjean (@estateofjenn) is a real estate coach using the platform to share real estate agent scripts and tips for agents - for example, dealing with difficult buyers.

Glenda Baker (@glendabaker) is a realtor from Atlanta sharing stories about past clients, listings, tips for agents, inspirational content for self-growth, and much more.

Tatiana Londono (@tatlondono) is a real estate coach offering entertaining content and pro tips for realtors, investors, and home buyers alike.

Niusha Walker (@niushawalker) is a realtor specializing in the luxury homes sector. She shares home staging tips, luxury listings, and industry dos and don'ts.

Ryan Serhant (@ryanserhant) is a real estate broker, CEO, and founder of SERHANT. He shares luxury listings, marketing tips, and original, entertaining content.

Many other realtors use TikTok successfully to develop a personal brand and grow their real estate business. For example, Daniel Heider of @heider_realestate uses TikTok to showcase video tours of luxury listings.

These examples are enough to give you an idea of how to use TikTok for a successful real estate marketing strategy in 2023. And statistics show that listings with videos attract 300% more traffic and receive 403% more inquiries than listings without videos. Moreover, 70% of homebuyers watch video house tours. TikTok's fun, easy-to-use interface will allow real estate marketers to engage their targeted audiences creatively with content that informs and entertains. Embrace transparency in what you share on TikTok and refrain from publishing unwanted, manipulative ads that alienate users. Whatever your style, deliver value and tell a story worth hearing. And always keep your audience engaged by responding to comments and addressing their needs, questions, and other problems.