by

The majority of American homes have access to publicly filtered water, but a percentage of properties still use well systems. This is because certain areas are often too rural or out of the way to be hooked up to a city water supply. If you’re looking to purchase a home in one of these locations, it’s crucial that you know what to expect. Use these tips for buying a home with well water to ensure you go into the process prepared.

Know What Hard Water Is

Before you can live on a property that runs off well water, it’s vital that you know what makes well water different from city water. Since well water is drawn directly from the ground, it’s typically infused with several different minerals, such as magnesium and calcium. Because of these extra materials, well water is considered “harder” than most other forms of filtered liquids. It can’t attract soap and dirt the way it can in more treated forms. So, you’ll need to get a water softener in order to use it for things such as bathing and washing dishes.

Ask About the Well’s History

After educating yourself on how hard water behaves, make sure you take some time to scrutinize the specific well in question. Depending on the area you’re looking at, well water can contain different types and quantities of minerals. For this reason, it’s vital that you do a bit of research into the overall water quality of the area. How often was the well serviced, or did the previous residents ever get sick? Asking these questions is the best way to go into the purchase informed.

Have the Well Inspected

Another important tip for buying a home with well water is to have the well inspected before committing to the sale. This way, you know whether the pumping system is functioning normally or whether you’ll need to have it upgraded. Professional checks of your water well installation will also yield additional information about how deep the well goes, what its water capacity is, and how fast the water moves through the home’s piping.

Get the Water Treated

Lastly, make sure you get the well water treated if you choose to buy the home. This is incredibly important for ensuring that it’s safe to not only drink but also to use for household tasks. Treatments can also remove the distinctive smell that comes with well water and raise its overall quality. After professional testing and treatment, many homeowners also use tap filters to further eliminate possible contaminants.