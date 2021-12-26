Tips to prevent winter property damage

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Homeowners need to take extra steps to protect their homes during the colder months, as the ice, wind and rain can wreak havoc at winter time.

icicles hanging dangerously down from the roof covered with snow

Leaf Home, a home solutions provider, recently offered the following winter checklist for homeowners to protect their properties against seasonal damage.

It turns out that winter protection all starts with the guttering. As such, Leaf Home advises to keep those gutters clean by removing leaves and other debris that may get trapped inside them, as well as any bird’s nests! Homeowners should also ensure their guttering is still in good condition, as it’s common for underlying problems to first appear in the winter time.

If the guttering is left unkempt, it can cause ice dams that may eventually damage it. The problem is that the build up of ice gets increasingly heavier, pulling at gutters until they start to break. Some gutter guards can actually make the ice dams worse, so it’s important to keep an eye out if the home has any. Leaf Home says ice dams can be prevented by boosting ceiling and roof installation, sealing electric cables and vent pipes and proactively fixing cracks in the chimney flashing.

It’s also important to ensure the gutters are the right fit for the house. If it’s not the right sort, it will be easier for weather to damage other spaces through them. This is particularly a concern in older homes, so it’s important homeowners assess this before trouble appears.

Besides the guttering, another important task is to conserve energy in the home by ensuring that the outdoor climate stays where it’s supposed to be – outside. The main points of entry for those chilly drafts that can suck all the heat out of a home are the windows and doors. Leaf Home recommends checking for holes in screens, making sure the windows are the correct choice for the region’s climate, and adding window film or insulation.

Last but not least, Leaf Home reminds homeowners that one of the main dangers in winter can be black ice on the driveway and on ramps. So it’s a good idea to shovel off that snow or put salt down to ensure no-one can slip or fall while using them.