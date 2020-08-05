by

Thousands of homeowners put up with the frustration of living in an unwanted property simply because they are afraid of going through the rigorous process of a house sale. They are often scared of the daunting task of completing complex and seemingly unending paper works or falling into the hands of fraudulent realtors.

However, if you own a home in Virginia, you’re in a unique position to sell your property. Selling your home is very easy. It doesn’t matter why you’re selling it. All you need to do is read on to get a detailed, step by step guide to selling your house in Virginia.

Eight Tips To Sell Your House In Virginia This Fall

Decide To Sell

First, you need to decide to sell your property. Clarify your motivation for selling the house. Ask yourself the seemingly obvious question of why you want to sell the property, are you selling because you intend to get another property or because you’re moving out of town? Have you considered the implications of your decision to sell? If you succeed in answering these questions, then you can move on to the next step.

Decide The Time Frame

Having decided to sell your house, the next thing to do is come up with a time frame for selling. How soon do you need to sell the property? Do you need to sell the property quickly or do you have a lot of time in your hands?

If you’re not in any pressing financial need, you might be able to wait longer than someone with an urgent need. This decision is necessary before going to the next stage.

Find A Virginia Home Realtor

Selling a home involves complex transactions that can be very demanding and time-consuming. To sell your home fast at the best price while avoiding too much stress, you’ll need to secure a top-rated real estate agent who is familiar with the area.

The best Virginia listing agents, such as Avante Home Buyers, are familiar with the local market. They know what is obtainable in the market and offers expert advice from the listing down to the actual sale of the property. To get the best real estate agent, you need to look out for their qualifications, experience, expertise, and availability.

Determine The Listing Price

Most homeowners in Virginia get their listing price wrong because they make the listing prices based on emotional attachment and sentimental bias to the house. They tend to forget that buyers care little or nothing about the fun memories the seller has of the house. Buyers are only interested in getting the house at an affordable, realistic price.

Hence, you need to have proper knowledge of the Virginia real estate market. You can use websites like Zillow to get an idea of the average prices of houses in your neighborhood. You might also want to talk to an expert realtor for helpful insights on price listing. This will help you avoid putting up a price that makes it difficult to sell on time.

Assess The House

Most homeowners often don’t leave their homes in top-notch shape. Your house should be in top condition or shape if you aim to get the best price possible.

You need to look out for damages in the house that may reduce its value, such as a leaking roof, worn-out paint, among others. If you want to get the most for the house, you might have to consider doing house repairs to put it in good shape and make it attractive to buyers. You might also want to look out for unique characteristics of the house, such as a good driveway, and emphasize these qualities while marketing.

Use Photos Or Videos

The world has gone digital, and Virginia homebuyers are not left behind. Most people are opting for buying houses online without seeing them physically. If you want to sell your home online, you should take some great pictures of the house from various angles or do a video of the house showing all the rooms and use these media to advertise.

Buyers want to see what they’re buying, and the best way to get them attracted is placing a video or photos of the house in your adverts. Adverts could be done with the use of internet, social media, or agent to agent advertising.

Fielding Offers

For most people, the goal is to get the best possible initial offer after putting in efforts in advertising and making the necessary preparations to sell the house. However, you might get offers that are way below your listing price. When this happens, you may have to negotiate with the help of your agent to arrive at an agreed price.

Buyers often submit their offers with an export date. Your agent can help you negotiate a punter offer within this period. Once you have agreed on an offer and arrived at a price, you’ll then sign a purchase agreement form.

Close the Deal

Once the price has been negotiated, you can now close the deal. That is the legal transfer of ownership of your property as seller to the buyer after the latter has settled the payment. Your agent should be there to guide you through the entire process. It is also advisable to get all the necessary documents ready before you have a sit-down with the homebuyers. That way, you can ensure a seamless transaction.

Conclusion

Selling a house in Virginia is a lot easier than it looks. You only need to get a good realtor, come up with a fair listing price and then advertise your property. By following the tips above, you should be able to sell your house at a competitive price in no time.