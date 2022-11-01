Top 5 Real Estate Software for Agencies

Technology has changed almost every aspect of our lives. It has also had a significant impact on the real estate market. Using technology, especially real estate software to reach clients is an innovative solution to drive business and should be used to expand the market. The rise of online services such as Zillow and Redfin have made it easier for buyers and sellers alike to compare shop properties, while apps like Google Maps make it simple to find directions. Even landlords now can take advantage of real estate software to manage multiple properties.

Real estate app concept on a mobile phone screen, a person searching for a house, apartment, or property to buy or rent online on the internet

From zero to a hundred, it's safe to say that real estate software has taken the housing industry by storm, particularly real estate agencies. It has leveled up real estate agent's skills and helped them go beyond just traditional ways of marketing. Real estate agents benefit from social media advertising, online tools, and more, with many of them now using software to help them succeed in their careers.

With so many options available, it can be hard to find the right real estate software for your agency. So we've compiled a list of our top 5 software picks that will help you get started.

Best Real Estate Software for Agencies

As a real estate agent, you want to be able to provide your clients with the best possible service. This means that you need to use technology that will help you stay organized and keep track of all aspects of the home buying or selling process. A good real estate software program can make all the difference in helping you succeed as an agent, so here are some things to look for when choosing one.

Below are the best real estate software for agencies:

Best Real Estate CRM + All-In-One Software for Teams: Propertybase

The Propertybase platform is a powerful and comprehensive tool that assists real estate agencies of all types with a wide range of functions. For large teams, this software is also a great way to streamline operations and communication, both externally and internally.

This industrial-strength CRM provides a full suite of real estate applications, including integrated CRM, marketing, lead generation, MLS postings, and IDX website software. It provides a wealth of resources for real estate agencies, allowing them to automate daily tasks and keep tabs on important operational data. That way, agents can focus on selling homes instead of worrying about paperwork.

The company does not publish pricing information online, so you will need to contact a sales representative for details. However, if you're looking for CRM software as an individual agent, you can find other options in our previous article where we discussed our top picks for CRM software.

Best Real Estate Marketing Software for Teams: LabCoat Agents Marketing Center

For real estate agents, the options for marketing and design software have never been better. However, one problem is that many platforms offer generic templates rather than ones tailored to the needs of realtors—and designed to improve conversion rates.

Now, you can stop worrying about marketing materials. LabCoat Agents Marketing Center gives agents an easy way to create promotional items tailored to the needs of real estate agencies. Some of the templates include social media posts, holiday marketing, business cards, listing presentations, buyer's guide, and property flyers designed to give agents and teams the desired result

Pricing starts at $249 per month for a team of 10 users but it comes with 7-day free trial so you can check if it suits your team's needs. However, if you don't have the budget yet, you can start with Canva for Teams for $149.90 per year for a team of 5 people.

Best Real Estate Messaging Software for Teams: Freshdesk Messaging

If you want to turn website visitors into leads, invest in Freshdesk Messaging, chat software that's easy to install and lets you connect with leads instantly.

You can set it up to notify you when someone has a question, or better yet, program it to engage with your customers as if they're talking to a human real estate representative. Freshdesk unifies all of your messaging channels—including WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, Facebook, LINE, website, mobile app, management software, and more—so you can manage and reply to conversations from one workspace.

You can use the tool's basic features for free and upgrade to a premium version. Plans start at $15 per agent per month if billed annually and you can sign up for a 21-day free trial to test it out first.

Best Real Estate Dialer Software for Teams: REDX Power Dialer

REDX is best known for its lead generation capabilities. This company offers affordable rates, and it caters specifically to real estate agents who constantly cold call for business and need lead management.

The REDX Power Dialer automatically dials leads and starts a constant stream of calls through either your computer or cell phone. It can dial up to three numbers at once, so you don’t have to wait long before starting conversations.

The best thing about it is it places your calls as soon as someone picks up, but if the line is busy or times out when you're on hold, it automatically connects to the next best prospect. It also allows you to record a voicemail that will play when the recipient's voicemailbox is full.

Pricing options are $59 per month for a single line with 1500 talk time, $99.99 per month for a single line with unlimited talk time, and $149.99 per month for a single line with unlimited talk time.

Best Real Estate Open House Software for Teams: Spacio

Spacio is a real estate brokerage suite of software designed for open houses. The software is available for download on Android and Apple phones where you can set up a sign-in process for your open house. It also offers reporting on the status of your open houses and lets you share information about them on social media channels like Facebook and Twitter—allowing leads generated at these events to be auto-fed directly into your CRM.

With this open house software, real estate agencies can enhance their marketing and sales strategies with data analysis. It is also capable of generating seller reports that detail how an open house went and the feedback a real estate agency received from potential buyers, helping sellers stay informed about their options.

In addition, Spacio also helps real estate agencies gain insight into their verified contacts' social media activity in real time so that agents can leverage that information to build better relationships during an open house.

As for pricing, Spacio offers a team plan, which allows for 5 users to be added at once, for $100 per month. For a one-time fee of $150, you can have custom branding as an additional feature.

For individual agents looking for an open house solution, try Open Home Pro. It’s a simple solution to an age-old problem of open house events like legible sign-in sheets and neat schedules.

Perhaps the best reason to become acquainted with real estate software is that it can be a way of ensuring that real estate agencies have cutting-edge expertise that could help set them apart from the competition. After all, real estate agents who think about it as a way of improving their service might be the ones who find the most success going forward.

If you’re a part of a real estate agency that’s looking for software that can make your life easier, the options above are a great place to start. Each one has its own advantages and disadvantages, so be sure to take some time to consider your needs before making a decision.