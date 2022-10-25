What is the best CRM software

The best real estate CRM software is essential to every agent, because it lets you keep your contacts organized, streamlined and under your control. With the right everyday tools, you can build a system that fits your individual needs and helps you grow your business. However, choosing the right system isn't always easy.

While there are many options out there, it's important to consider specific features when shopping for a real estate CRM. Internet searches can deliver a long list of possible software solutions. The challenge is making sense of it all.

In this post, we'll help you sort through the options and find the best real estate CRM software.

CRM Software

How to choose the best CRM software?

The first step is to figure out what you need. If you're just starting out, you may not have a lot of data to track and won't need a full-featured CRM system. However, if you're transitioning from paper files to digital records, it's important to start off with a system that will accommodate your entire collection of contacts. Once you have an idea of what features are most important to your business, it becomes easier to narrow down the list of options.

Real estate CRM features you should consider:

Communication tools – A great real estate CRM will let you quickly send a text or email. This is essential for communicating with clients, especially if you're out of the office. If you don't have a system that allows for quick communication, you'll find yourself frustrated and behind on tasks.

– A great real estate CRM will let you quickly send a text or email. This is essential for communicating with clients, especially if you're out of the office. If you don't have a system that allows for quick communication, you'll find yourself frustrated and behind on tasks. Contact management – A real estate CRM will allow you to keep track of your contacts in one place. You can add notes to each contact so that they're always up-to-date and easy to find when needed.

– A real estate CRM will allow you to keep track of your contacts in one place. You can add notes to each contact so that they're always up-to-date and easy to find when needed. Lead follow-up tools – You need to be able to follow-up with clients after they've shown interest in your property listings.

– You need to be able to follow-up with clients after they've shown interest in your property listings. Streamlined reports – Reporting tools allow you to easily analyze data such as contact histories and sales records.

– Reporting tools allow you to easily analyze data such as contact histories and sales records. Automation – Some CRMs come with automation tools that do most of the work for you. Pop-ups and system notifications can help keep you informed about any incoming communications or changes that could affect current client relationships.

Best CRM Software

With both leads and clients becoming more digital-savvy, real estate CRM tools are necessary to organize everything an agent works on. Below are five great options for the best CRM software for a real estate agent:

LionDesk is a powerful CRM tool that helps real estate professionals and other salespeople convert leads into customers. It can be up and running in an hour or less, making it incredibly easy for individual agents or small teams to set up—and use.

Among the popular features of LionDesk include data analytics with robust data capturing and visualization, financial management tools like deal plans and pipeline revenue projection, contact management through emails, custom phone lines, text messaging, and an AI. LionDesk's AI-powered lead follow-up tool can assist real estate agents through automatic text or call to leads and streamline the new sales process.

With its AI, called Gabby, the platform is able to recognize key trigger words like “buying” or “relocating.” When one of these keywords crops up in a lead's initial query, it will respond with more questions to help gain information from that lead.

Wise Agent is a robust real estate CRM that provides time-management tools, advanced automation, transaction management, and a central database of all your client information—all in one place.

The software also offers integration capabilities with other platforms to help streamline communications between agents and potential clients. Its integrations with third-party tools like CRMs and email marketing platforms are extensive, so you can use it in conjunction with any other software system.

Wise Agent offers customers around-the-clock availability and the ability to speak with real people which makes it a winning strategy for the company.

Agents who need help with their marketing or have a hard time keeping up with technology should consider Wise Agent.

Propertybase is more than just a traditional CRM—it's an end-to-end real estate platform that provides integrated software for everything from CRM and marketing to Internet Data Display (IDX) website software.

With Propertybase, you can create a website that is directly linked to your CRM. This way, it's easy not to miss leads and stay organized. It is also compatible with major MLSs, and allows for the syndication of listings onto other real estate portals. Moreover, you can automate the creation of ads, so that your properties are seen by potential buyers at the optimum time.

However, it involves higher costs than other CRM options and may be better suited for large brokerage teams.

Zoho CRM enables agents to stay in touch with customers no matter where they are. Integrate live chat, email and social media with Zoho CRM to be instantly alerted whenever a customer or lead interacts with you.

It allows you to view all of your contacts' information in one place, so that you're always up-to-date on their needs. You can also set up automated reminders, so that clients don't forget about important appointments.

Other features of the software include automating workflows, managing contacts, and tracking deals from stage to stage. Its real-time reporting and insights help you keep track of your business at all times.

Follow Up Boss is a real estate CRM that makes it easy for agents to stay on top of their leads by managing email follow-ups, calls and text messages from one streamlined interface.

For years, Follow Up Boss has been a popular tool for real estate agents and brokers. This software's versatility and myriad of integration options make it highly customizable, but if you're not tech-savvy its learning curve may be too steep.

Follow Up Boss incorporates native integrations with Zillow and Realtor.com, as well as Homes.com—making it easy to schedule emails and send automated text messages directly from the app.

Moreover, you can integrate your IDX listings with third-party tools, such as Showcase IDX (an IDX plugin) and RealSavvy (a software tool for creating IDX websites).

Final Thoughts

Realtors have plenty of options when it comes to CRM software. But the most effective solution for your business is the one that has the features you need, at a price you're willing to pay.