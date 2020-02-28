Top Bathroom Remodeling Features Most Clients Want

by

A well-designed bathroom with updated features not only increases the overall enjoyment of the space but also increases the value of your home.



Homebuyers look for specifics, with respect to bathrooms. They want to envision the space as an escape from the stressful interactions of daily life. An updated, user-friendly bathroom is a big selling point for most homes. For this reason, bathroom renovations and remodels are the quickest way to add value to your home.



Whether you’re looking to sell your home or plan on staying, a remodeled bathroom can increase the enjoyment your family gets from your bathroom.



And, upping the standard features during a bathroom remodel doesn’t mean spending in vain. According to TriFection, a remodeling company that offers bathroom remodeling in Houston, these are a few bathroom features clients want most:



Linen closet in master bath

Bath shower stall in master bath

Double vanity

Private compartment for the toilet in the master bath

White toilets, tubs, and sinks

Ceramic tile walls

Granite vanity

Multiple showerheads in the master bath

Body spray panel in master bath

Clients expect more luxury in the master bathroom.

Prospective buyers want bigger showers with modern amenities, like multiple showerheads and shower seats. As the aging-in-place trend continues to grow, you can expect to see a rise in desire for spa-like atmospheres that transition to elderly-accessible spaces.

Falling right in line with the “spa-like atmosphere”, clients are leaning more towards clean lines and colors. We’re seeing the desire for white, across the board. More specifically, clients want white or neutral double vanities with granite countertops. They understand the importance of longevity and timelessness in all areas of the house, including the bathroom.



For most homeowners looking to sell, this means that a much bigger bathroom, especially in the master suite, is needed, in order to meet the demands of future home buyers.



If you don’t have the space for a bigger bathroom, the appearance of a bigger bathroom may do just as well.



A professional remodel will mitigate this setback in many ways.



First, use a half-wall around the toilet area, rather than a full wall. This provides privacy without cutting out a huge section of the room and serves to make the bathroom appear bigger.



Similarly, install a glass door for the shower. As this can make your bathroom look and feel more open, thus bigger. Again, the glass wall means that the shower area is not completely cut off from the rest of the room, serving to open up that space to the eye.



Find a remodeler that specializes in custom cabinetry, as you may take advantage of craftsmanship in small spaces. By creating custom vanities and linen closets that fit the space perfectly, you’re able to maximize each area to make the bathroom space feel bigger.



Your bathroom should embody form, fit and function. These three elements should bring together a seamless transition of form and function while fitting your style. Following these trends and tailoring them according to personal taste will be the best approach to a bathroom remodel that clients love!