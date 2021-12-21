Very Peri – Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Numerous color forecasters are betting on soft green tones connecting us with nature for the upcoming year. However, the Pantone Color Institute – a globally recognized authority on color, color theory, and color psychology – takes a completely different approach and names “Very Peri” the color of the year 2022. Very Peri is a dynamic blue with a reddish-purple nuance – a shade that has never been seen before in the manufacturer’s range. A completely new color that reflects the spirit of the times: By 2022 we will have to leave old systems and habits behind, adjust to the unknown and rethink our ideas about the future, as the company explains.

The warm, yet strong shade of blue with its red-violet undertone unites the physical with the digital world. Blue is often associated with futuristic technology and also stands for happiness, stability, and lightness. Red, on the other hand, symbolizes energy and passion. The trend color Very Peri thus also stands for the desire to finally overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and, associated with it, for the hope of a new beginning.

10 Decor Ideas with PANTONE® 17-3938

The trend color of 2022 shines in a collection of neutral tones without dominating them. It is therefore suited to the design of vibrant living spaces – even for those who are reluctant to too much color.

Very Peri as Wall Paint

1. Passage Rooms

Very Peri is ideal as a decent eye-catcher in passageways such as entrance areas or corridors. Your visitors will immediately feel welcome thanks to the friendly, cheerful color scheme – and at the same time, even confined spaces appear fresher, wider, and more open.

2. Intermediate Elements

Do you prefer neutral wall colors such as white or gray tones? How about enhancing them with specifically placed color elements? Take a look around your premises: Perhaps there are protrusions, chimney porches, columns, sloping ceilings, or the like that you could embellish with Very Peri? Or how about painting only individual walls in the new trend color instead of the entire room?

3. Accents

Perhaps the new Pantone color might inspire you to be even more creative: Instead of painting an entire wall in just one color, you can also use Very Peri to set attractive accents, e.g. with geometric shapes or clear lines. Alternatively, the walls can be divided into lower and upper parts in order to ensure a harmonious combination of Very Peri with your favorite neutral shades. If used cleverly, you can also visually expand the room or raise the ceilings by optical illusions.

Very Peri, the color of the year 2022 by Pantone.

Very Peri for Fabrics and Home Textiles

4. Upholstery and Carpets

You have already picked the Very Peri wall paint? Then you should definitely reuse the dynamic color tone in your interior design, e.g. when choosing your seating furniture or carpets. The ambiance of your living space will look even more harmonious in this way.

5. Curtains and Drapes

Curtains and drapes are also ideal for picking up on the trendy blue-violet. It doesn’t always have to be white – just imagine the atmospheric effect when the sun shines through delicate, translucent fabrics in Pantone’s Very Peri.

6. Eye Catchers

To complete the picture, you should definitely think about color-matching eye-catchers. For example, decorative pillows in the living room, bedspreads in the bedroom or children’s room, tablecloths in the dining room, towels, and bath rugs in your bathroom – there are no limits to your creativity.

Accessories in the Trend Color of 2022

7. Flower Vases and Pots

Accessories such as flower vases on the tables or flower pots on your window sills add attractive color nuances without appearing intrusive. Incidentally, Very Peri also goes back to the flower color of the Evergreen – perhaps an excellent idea for your flower pots.

8. Homewares

For those who prefer the interior of their kitchens a little playful but not tawdry, there’s a wide range of purple napkins, placemats, and kitchen gadgets from cooking spoons to spatulas and whisks, etc.

9. Decorative Items

Pick up the colors of your walls and home textiles in smaller decorative items to support the positive effect of Very Peri, e.g. with decorative figures or candles matching the napkins or placemats. A very nice idea is purple scented candles that exude the natural and soothing scent of lavender.

10. Wall Pictures and Posters

Last, but not least: Try to imagine two opposite walls in Very Peri with two opposite walls in a neutral shade of cream in between. And on the neutral walls, there are posters or framed pictures in the trend color of 2022. Your visitors won’t be able to avert their eyes.

Very Peri – Our Bearer of Hope for 2022

Whether Very Peri can actually contribute to a better 2022 full of relief and new beginnings remains undecided yet – but this fresh, modern and energetic color for sure has a positive effect on our minds. So let’s get strong for the challenges of the upcoming year.