What are the benefits of using a property management team

Being a property owner comes with its advantages, but it can also come with a lot of stress and headaches. It’s no surprise that many owners turn to a property management company to handle their vacancies, tenants, finances, maintenance, and much more.

A property manager will become your strategic partner who works with you to relieve any day- today-concerns and challenges related to your property. Here are just some of the many benefits of partnering with a property management company:

Tenant Management – One of the most significant benefits of using a property management company is that they will professionally market your property to attract and retain high quality tenants. When you list apartments for rent in Ottawa you will be sure to receive inquiries coming in from all types of people. Through a professional screening process, your property manager will select high quality renters and review accounts regularly looking for early signs of tenant distress or default. This means you are more likely to acquire tenants that will pay their rent on time, take care of your property while they use it, and are more likely to become long- term residents. Preventative Maintenance – Trying to resolve any maintenance issues that arise on your property can take you away from your other day-to-day tasks. A property management company will organize, schedule, and direct all required maintenance and ensure any minor repairs are taken care of before they become major issues. By ensuring regular maintenance is carried out, general wear and tear on your property will be minimized, keeping costs down and profits up. Fewer Legal Issues – Since property managers are on top of your investment and keeping it up to code, fewer legal issues will arise. They will also ensure that all insurance policies are current, all necessary appraisals are complete, and they will even correspond with all levels of government that have jurisdiction over your property, as required. Fenont Retention — Having a vacant property and performing the required repairs between tenants can be costly. A property management company will not only take care of turning over the property in between renters, but they will also inspect and file charges if any damage has been done to the property. In an effort to lower your tenant turnover rate, property managers will continuously ensure tenants are satisfied by listening and responding to their concerns as they arise, which helps with retention. 24-hour emergency service will also be offered to ensure you and your tenants always get help when it’s needed. Financial Management – Property management companies have set policies and procedures that ensure your money gets to you on time. On top of analyzing all leases to ensure tenants are paying the right amount of rent at the right time, they will establish and maintain a

separate in-trust account to collect and deposit funds owing to the property. That way, you won’t have to worry about collecting rent ever again.

Increase in Property Value – Having a specialist manage your property comes with an increase in property value. Not only because they keep up on the maintenance and repairs, but they will treat each building as though it were their investment. Furthermore, they’ll help you reposition and make improvements to your property that will save you thousands of dollars and dramatically increase the overall value of your investment.

As a property owner, working with a property management specialist will lead to finding a solution that meets your needs in the most cost-effective way possible, whether you are looking to be a hands-on owner or prefer limited involvement. A team of management professionals makes being a landlord a much easier, enjoyable, and profitable undertaking.