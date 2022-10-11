What are the Top Real Estate Technology Trends for 2022

New real estate technology developments are constantly pushing the envelope of what it means to be a real estate professional. Smart real estate agents know that leveraging the latest technologies makes them more successful. They also know that it’s important to keep on top of the latest technology trends in their market. Here are some of the latest real estate technology trends that have been helping agents and investors so far this year.

3D Virtual Property Tours and Showings

If there’s one lesson that the coronavirus outbreak taught us, it’s that we need to find different ways of conducting business remotely. The real estate sector is no different, as it soon became impossible to show properties and give tours remotely. That’s why 3D visualization technologies from companies like Matterport have come into their own recently – now, it’s easier than ever to provide remote options for showing properties to interested parties.

Mobile App Development

As a follow-up to finding more ways to offer remote and virtual real estate services in the wake of COVID, the field of mobile app development for real estate has likewise blossomed. Thanks to newer, faster, and more powerful devices like phones and tablets, mobile real estate app technologies have expanded even further than ever before, streamlining dozens of processes. A great example of this is how the iAuditor mobile app makes it quicker and easier for home inspectors to create and submit reports prior to property sales.

Fractional Asset Ownership

This one’s for all the real estate investors out there – or for anyone who wants to get into investing but doesn’t have the capital to do so. Thanks to new online approaches to real estate investing, it’s now possible to purchase percentage ownership in properties at, well, a fraction of the price of the entire property. Dozens of different platforms like Yieldstreet are offering opportunities to begin building that real estate portfolio at your own pace and at prices you can more easily afford.

Drone Photography

A picture is worth a thousand words, and any real estate agent worth their salt knows that MLS listings high-quality pictures of properties attract more buyers than those without. Agents looking to provide unique images to prospective buyers have been relying on new tools like aerial drones equipped with cameras to snap interesting photos of properties from different elevations that usually aren’t seen, and these new approaches have made a major difference in portraying properties in an attractive light.

AI and Machine Learning

Backend management is crucial for busy real estate professionals. Trying to keep your marketing funnels and client relationships organized can be a major headache, and one that takes lots of your time that you would rather be spending on more concrete endeavors. That’s why realtors have found that digital platforms that make use of AI and machine-learning to help keep yourself organized and on track, automating the sending out of marketing materials and clueing you in when specific leads are looking for properties with specific characteristics, allowing you to serve them more effectively.

What Does the Future Hold?

Real estate technology trends are likely to continue towards automation, convenience, and providing higher levels of versatility as we continue into 2023 and beyond. We can likely look forward to faster, more agile mobile apps with deeper and easier to use functionalities that take the pain and tedium out of being involved in the real estate sector in new and unique ways.