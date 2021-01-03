What Homeowners Need to Know About Making Their Bathroom Smarter

by

The world is becoming more connected as the Internet of Things makes its way into every part of our homes. Bathrooms have become a focus for homeowners looking to renovate their homes in the 21st-century, with a 40 percent rise in remodels by 2015, Home Advisor reports. Working with a reputable contractor to make your bathroom remodel dreams come true, is a good option in Houston and other parts of the U.S. Smart bathroom technology is evolving and making its way into the bathroom to make our lives simpler.

Using Digital Assistants

When you think about the luxury of your bathroom, you may consider the use of Kohler Luxstone before thinking about including technology. One of the simplest ways of introducing technology into your bathroom is to look at introducing voice technology into your bathroom to allow hands-free operation of devices. By 2021, the three major digital assistants introduced by Amazon, Google, and Apple will have reached two billion global users. The introduction of a digital assistant into your bathroom will add value to your property when it comes time to sell. Smart technology allows your digital assistant to turn on faucets, showers, and lights to make it easy for you to control every aspect of your bathroom.

Introduce Chromatherapy

Smart technology has changed the way we live for the better, with light now seen as an important part of boosting energy levels. The science of Chromatherapy is disputed, but it has become a Smart Home trend over the last few years. Smart technology has moved into the shower, with the introduction of lights designed to boost energy levels and reduce stress. Chromatherapy is a science that some believe offers health benefits, while others enjoy the show of different colors when showering.

Install Speakers

Speaker systems have come a long way since the 1980s when a whole-house speaker system gave a home a sense of style. Affordable luxury now includes a shower speaker that is connected to the digital assistant chosen for your home. HGTV explains the latest shower speakers are installed into the wall cavity to be out of sight at all times. Whatever you choose to do in the bathroom, you can enjoy music to create the mood you desire at all times.

Shower Technology

The introduction of digital assistants capable of turning on the water and setting the temperature has changed the bathroom use of many of us. What has not changed is the technology we use to heat our water, which can be poorly calibrated. Switching to on-demand water heaters can provide accurate water temperatures for your shower, but the use of warning lights is just as impressive. Smart showers are available that warn you when the water in your shower is heating up with flashing red lights. The system uses white lights when the water reaches an optimum temperature, with blue flashing lights used to warn of the water cooling down.

Smart Toilet Technology

The development of Smart toilet technology is no longer focused on Japan. Smart toilet technology has made its way into U.S. homes, where it is solving problems that have plagued us for centuries. In the era of COVID-19, hands-free technology is more important than in the past as we try to avoid germs. Smart toilets offer a hands-free experience, including the ability to control the lifting of the toilet seat through motion sensors. Other technological breakthroughs include voice controls that give you the power to ask for the toilet to be flushed and your body washed and dried from your comfortable position. Self-cleaning options are available that take the hassle out of cleaning your toilet.

Bathroom TV Technology

Keeping track of the news in New Orleans can be a full-time task, meaning you need connectivity in your bathroom. The quality of your bathroom decorations can be upgraded with a vanity mirror TV. The use of hidden technology has been growing in the last decade, with the inclusion of a mirror that transforms into a TV changing the use of your bathroom. The disappearing TV transforming into a mirror allows you to control the mood of a room growing in importance.

Faucet Technology

The latest Smart technology has been available in public restrooms for decades without making the switch into our homes. Faucets in public restrooms have used motion sensors that turn on and off when you approach and remove your hands from the sink. The Smart technology we all love has been given an upgrade and moved into our homes with digital assistant use included. Your voice is used to turn your faucet on and off when a digital assistant is used. The problems of getting your water hot for shaving or washing your face is no longer seen with Smart faucets making it simple for you to fill your sink with hot water. By using a Smart faucet, the Internet of Things can be used in your home.

