What Is Real Estate Social Networking and Their Platforms?

According to the latest real estate market trends, 50% of home buyers find their new home online. This means that when selling property, having a real estate social network presence is essential.

But with so many social media platforms to choose from, how do you know which one will bring you the most benefit? After all, no one likes throwing good money after bad investments.

If you’re trying to determine which social media for real estate businesses is best, keep reading. We review some popular ones and explain how they can help you.

The Benefits of Social Media for Real Estate

Real estate agents need an online presence for several reasons, but choosing the right platform is vital. So to begin, we’ll review the benefits you can gain from a solid real estate social media strategy before we dive into each platform.

Get More Leads

An obvious benefit is worth mentioning here: the aim of using social media is to gain a following. This is achieved by gaining Likes and followers through posting regularly to your social media accounts.

By posting regularly, those who have Liked your posts may visit your site, thus becoming new leads. The key is posting consistently. If you only post sporadically, customers will lose interest, and your marketing will fall behind another, more consistent company.

Connect with More Clients

Of course, social media is also about communication. Having an online presence where customers (and potential customers!) can ask your company questions goes a long way to keeping your customers engaging with your organization.

If your company is top-of-mind for the customer, they’ll think of you first when searching for a new home, which is vital in a market as competitive as real estate.

Create Targeted Ads

Creating ads targeting your specific audience is essential if you don’t want to waste your marketing budget. By using social media networks with paid advertising options, you can select who you want to see your adverts, increasing your chances of conversions.

Build a Community

Finally, as a result of gaining new followers to your real estate social network, you begin to build a community of customers. This can be handy regarding your future real estate social media strategy. The more connected one feels with a brand, the more likely one will tell others about it.

When a strong community follows your social media accounts, you increase your social network reach extensively.

The Best Platforms for a Real Estate Social Network

So which is the best social media for realtors? This section covers the most popular social media networks, which will hopefully help you decide which to use.

Facebook

While reasonably old, Facebook still has much to offer as a social media platform for real estate companies. Your potential audience reach is extensive, with over 2.9 billion active users every month.

By having a Facebook page for your real estate business, you have multiple ways to generate organic leads and access to paid advertising which you can adjust for your target audience.

You can capitalize on the dedicated Facebook Marketplace for real estate by listing your properties. You can do this for free, and it’s a great way to attract new leads.

Facebook also has a Live feature, which real estate agents can use to interact with their audience. Think virtual house tours, live events, and Q&A sessions.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the more formal option out of the social networks, but don’t let that discourage you. LinkedIn is better suited to real estate agents who deal more with commercial property.

LinkedIn is also a great way to network with other real estate agents, where you can form a referral relationship that can benefit everyone. So while you may not get a ton of use from LinkedIn daily, it’s worth having an account to extend your real estate social network.

Twitter

While Twitter is one of the most popular platforms, it’s not the best social media for realtors. Forming lasting connections is difficult, and the user base, typically between 25 and 49, may not be your target audience.

However, Twitter can be a great place to seek out what’s trending and economic and market trends, so using it to keep your ear to the ground is wise.

Instagram

As a real estate agent, Instagram is probably going to be your best friend for your real estate social media strategy. It’s also closely linked with Facebook, so there is little effort to maintain both accounts, thus widening your reach.

Instagram is all about images and photography so it’s a perfect place to showcase your latest listings. We definitely recommend hiring a professional real estate photographer.

An Instagram business account allows you to create online promotions for realtors, track post performance and followers, and see your overall reach per post.

However, Instagram users are typically on the younger side, but if that’s your ideal target audience, it’s worth investing in an account on this platform.

TikTok

TikTok is geared toward the younger generation but can be a great source of leads. More and more businesses are using TikTok to promote their company through partaking in fun challenges to uploading their own entertaining videos.

Like Instagram, since TikTok is a visual platform, it’s an ideal social media to showcase the various properties you have on the market. And remember, you never know when one of your videos may go viral!

Which Real Estate Social Network Platform Will You Choose?

Social networking is a great way to build your real estate business – these platforms offer the best ways to do that. Understanding how each platform can benefit your company can tailor your real estate social network strategy accordingly. This will allow you to maximize your profits once your leads start converting.

If you’re looking for more real estate business tips and tricks, check out our Real Estate resource page to find more content like this. Find topics in housing market resources for homeowners, marketing, social media for realtors, technology, and artificial intelligence. We have it all.