What Real Estate Investors Should Know About HVAC Systems

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

HVAC systems keep people cool during the summer season, and warm during the winters while improving indoor air quality. Because of extreme climate fluctuations in most parts of the world nowadays, HVAC systems are increasingly becoming an essential component in both commercial and residential spaces.

The Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, among all property-related appliances, is one of the most critical devices to maintain and monitor, especially in climates like Australia, where an HVAC system needs to operate continuously all year round.

Real estate investors should know that the key to maximizing return on investment is limiting recurring expenditures. For this reason, property investors should pay due attention to the air-conditioning, heating, and ventilation system to avoid large financial losses.

Below is a list of different things that will not only help real estate investors learn more about HVAC systems, but will also enable them to save hundreds of dollars.

Types of HVAC Systems

You need to have a clear understanding of HVAC systems, and their functions, to know which one would be ideal for you. Taking into account crucial factors, such as the property’s layout, location, and specific needs, is also an excellent idea when choosing an HVAC system. Common HVAC system types include:

Split Air Conditioning and Heating: With versatile ceiling and floor units; Split HVAC systems are perfect for air conditioning specific areas of a building. Split HVACs are great for non-commercial, personal use.

Multi-Split Air Conditioning and Heating: Multi-Split systems provide end-users with the option of choosing from a variety of configurations, such as ceiling-mounted, wall-mounted, and floor-standing units. The diverse variations allow for zone-wise customization of each unit in a multi-split HVAC system.

Ducted Air Conditioning and Heating: Ducted HVAC systems are ideally suited for large homes and businesses. Using ductwork installed in the ceiling, the energy-efficient system delivers the same degree of comfort to every corner of a building.

Air Filters of the HVAC System

Air filters are instrumental in keeping debris out of air ducts, and they also protect the air conditioner and furnace from being dirty. You should make sure to replace the air filters once every three months, to keep the energy bills down and prevent damage to the HVAC system.

The Condenser of an HVAC System

The condenser of an HVAC system is a big mechanical unit, usually placed outdoors on a concrete slab. Over time, it collects dirt and debris, which restricts the flow of air significantly. To ensure optimal performance of your HVAC system, clean the condenser at regular intervals.

Specialized Inspections

Periodic specialized inspections of HVAC systems provide you with all the necessary information you need to make informed decisions regarding the maintenance, repair, and replacement of HVAC systems. Specialized inspections boost efficiency and performance, prevent breakdowns, and extend the lifespan of HVAC systems. Also, when buying a property, make sure to get it inspected by a professional HVAC inspector, who can give you innovative installation concepts that help you save money.

Evaluate When to Replace an HVAC System

The furnace of an HVAC system typically has a lifespan of 20 years, and the air conditioner has an operational life of around 15 years. Developing an idea of when to replace an HVAC system is crucial because it can save you from financial losses and a lot of trouble. You need to make sure that you replace the furnace or the air conditioner when they are approaching their lifespan to avoid any damage to the HVAC system.

Always Work With Professionals When Investing in HVAC Systems

If you are investing your time and money in an HVAC system, consider contacting an HVAC specialist with experience in handling various types of air conditioners, including reverse cycle air conditioners, ducted, and split air conditioning systems. Professional HVAC services like Altitude Air Solutions also offer monthly or yearly packages that can help you make considerable savings on your HVAC maintenance in the long run.

It’s a no-brainer but it bears repeating that it’s worth spending a little extra on reputed HVAC brands and service providers. Given the value you receive in terms of the extended warranty period, reliable maintenance, efficient installation, and fast response times, you wouldn’t want to skimp on quality to opt for cheap.