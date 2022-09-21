Which Mesa, Arizona Agents Rock Digital Marketing?

by

According to Reffin, as of August, Mesa, Arizona, home prices were up 9.9% over the previous year. The median price was $450K, and most homes were sold within a couple of months on the market. However, home sales for August were also down by 274 compared to 2021. And things are trending downward now.

So, with this in mind, now seems like a good time to profile local agents in this market with regard to their marketing and branding prowess. I’ll say this from the outset, don’t expect too much digital wizardry in a niche market that’s been hot as the proverbial firecracker.

Shawn Rogers, AKA Mister Rogers Homes, is one of Mesa, Arizona’s top real estate professionals. According to our methods (one of them at least), I found him via perfect Google reviews (5.0/154). Rogers is also a Zillow Premier Agent with unblemished reviews (5.0/1077 Reviews).

His website has a respectable SEO score of 78/100, and on social his team seems eclipse other agents in the region. Over 11,000 engaged Facebook fans, over 1,000 Youtube subscribers, and “bingo,” this Arizona home seller smashes the competition. He’s not into traditional media much, and Instagram does not seem to be his team’s bag.

So, that’s about it for his digital marketing efforts. From what I can glean from his Youtube channel, the flashy hard sell still seems to work in this part of the country.

Right on the heels of Rogers is Scottsdale agent James Wexler whose perfect in the reviews department too. On Google, he’s 5.0/1000+, and at Zillow, Wexler is 5.0/400+. Like Rogers, he’s also followed the Zillow ad wisdom to put his name at the top of the platform for the region. Wexler’s website beats Rogers’ with an SEO score of 80/100 but appears to have given up on Facebook, Instagram, and other social channels. While some members of his team utilize digital marketing via social, there are no links from his website and no real effort to get leads via the internet other than through Google, Zillow, etc.

“James Wexler is no ordinary real estate agent in Scottsdale – he is the #1 Ranked Selling Realtor in the State of Arizona, and listed as #224 Realtor in the United States by The Wall Street Journal /Real Trends.”

As you can tell from the quote above from his website, this professional claims he’s not your typical Arizona agent. However, this agent prefers to classify agents in the region, it’s pretty safe to say his online efforts are ordinary. In traditional media, this professional seems invisible as well. He does have a mention as a top agent in the area from 2019, which is pinned to the top of his Facebook feed.

Kenny Klaus via Youtube

Kenny Klaus is another area agent with great reviews across the web. He’s also in line with the other professionals in that digital marketing does not seem to be a big priority. Perhaps this has something to do with Mesa, Arizona being one of the hottest real estate markets in the U.S. His website has the lowest SEO rating among those we checked at 72/100, and it’s certainly not a thing of beauty.

While Klaus does maintain a decent Facebook engagement and an Instagram account, you can’t exactly compare it with the top agents in the U.S. Or, for that matter, other rookie professionals in Arizona. The Keller Williams agent is not heavily into branding via newspaper or TV appearances. Looking at his LinkedIn, I see a lot of activity building a network since the days the agent was a FedEx courier about 20 years ago.

Paul Whittle, the owner of American Allstar Realty, LLC, has almost perfect reviews on Google (4.9/197), and perfect accolades from 354 Zillow users.146 sales in the last year tell us Bissoon is converting leads from somewhere, but based on what we discovered underneath, those clients probably did not come from the internet. And most of those sales were certainly not the result of anything to do with his company’s brand online. The firm’s website is not a beauty contest winner either, but it’s clear his IT team did some work because an SEO score of 80/100 does not just happen. That said, dead links to Facebook, a placeholder Instagram channel, and a Youtube channel last attended to 5 years ago do not characterize a real estate professional doing much digitally. It almost seems like Bissoon made a valiant effort at marketing online for a spell and then just quit. A gander at his Instagram history reveals the reason he gave up. Whoever was running this channel did not know what they were doing. There’s no way to convert from such shares. End of story.

Takeaway

Again, even the hottest niche markets in America tend to reveal real estate professionals utilizing only a fraction of the potential of digital marketing. In a way, this makes sense for places like Mesa, Arizona, where houses have sold themselves for quite a while. However, given the looming negative economic trend, one must wonder how these professionals will remain afloat when the competition gets tough. Well, the ones listed have some years of experience, so they will probably make ends meet. As for their up-and-coming competitors, I am not so sure. Who’s rocking digital marketing in Arizona real estate? Frankly, nobody.