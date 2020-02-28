3 Home Improvement Projects That Will Increase the Value of Your Home

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

When you put your home on the market, you want to show potential buyers why your property stands out from the rest. One of the best ways to secure a sale is to ensure your home is presentable with curb appeal. If it’s not, you run the risk of your house getting lost in the mix of other properties for sale.

Deciding what home renovations will increase the value of your home can feel tricky. However, it doesn’t have to be. There are a few options that have a high success rate when it comes to increasing the value and appeal of your living space. Not only will these improvements prepare you for when you’re ready to sell, but it will make your time living on this property more enjoyable.

Here are 3 home improvement projects sure to increase the value of your home:

1. Build a Beautiful Deck

Adding a deck to your property will enhance the overall appearance of your home and give you an enjoyable space to relax in after a long day of work. If you’re selling your property, it will increase its overall value and desirability. If you don’t feel comfortable taking on the project yourself, trustworthy companies like mg construction LA will be more than happy to help you bring your visions to life.

Whether you want to kick back with a glass of wine and a good book, invite some friends over to enjoy the nice weather or anything in between, you won’t regret adding a beautiful outside space to your property. A high-quality deck could see your resale value go up by over $10,000 according to a national 2020 cost VS value report.

So, whether it’s for your own personal enjoyment or future buyers, a deck is a great option to consider when deciding what additions to make to your home.

2. Incorporate a Manufactured Stone Veneer

Adding a manufactured stone veneer to your property is a great addition to your home. This manmade material replicates the look of natural stone. You can use it to create stunning statement walls to either the outdoor and interior of your home (or a mixture of both)!

In terms of resale value, this job tends to see over 95% of the costs recouped and adds a value of just under $9000 when it goes on the market. Not too shabby!

3. Spruce Up Your Space

If you’re not in the position to take on major home improvement projects like the ones mentioned above, don’t fret, there are still things you can do to increase the value of your property.

Small touches like getting rid of big scratches on the floor or giving a fresh coat of paint to a drab or flawed area will make a difference in how prospective buyers view your property. If not for them, it’s worth sprucing up the place for your own benefit too!

If you’re going for a new paint job to impress prospective buyers, the best way to entice the widest range of people is to choose a neutral color. This way, it’s easier for them to imagine themselves in the property with their own touches and personal color choices.

Think about it, if you hate the color yellow and you walked into a house that had mostly yellow walls, you’d likely be put off regardless of how lovely the property is. Provide a base that’s easy to work with and will allow anyone to make it their own. Not to mention that painting the interior can lead to over 100% return on investment, especially when you do it yourself, so it’s time to crack out the paintbrushes!

Conclusion

These 3 projects will spruce up any home and increase its overall value. Remember that the possibilities of renovation are endless so be creative, have fun, and seek the advice of an expert whenever needed!