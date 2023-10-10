ERA REAL ESTATE CAPITALIZES ON GROWING TAMPA MARKET WITH FLORIDA AFFILIATION

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, announced today their latest affiliation just north of Tampa, Bingham Realty ERA Powered, located in Zephyrhills, Florida.

Headquartered roughly 30 minutes from Tampa at 38070 Daughtery Road in Zephyrhills, the brokerage primarily serves residents of Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando, and Citrus counties. The real estate professionals with Bingham Realty ERA Powered, who combine several hundred years of real estate experience, serve the unique needs of the west-central Florida market, with specializations in commercial real estate sales and development, residential transactions, property management, and financing.

Founded in 1974, Bingham Realty ERA Powered has long been a staple of west-central Florida’s real estate landscape. Current president and managing broker Will Bingham took over the company from his father in 2011, with a deep history of industry knowledge to help bring the legacy firm into the future. Bingham first entered real estate in 2002 as a commercial property manager, where he was responsible for over 1 million square feet of retail space throughout Florida. His success in leadership roles primed him for his role as president of the family brokerage, where he could further showcase his commercial sales, development, and property management expertise.

Bingham Realty ERA Powered is a full-service company, whose affiliated agents will be able to utilize ERA Real Estate’s robust business-building tools and leverage the most up-to-date marketing programs to connect buyers and sellers. According to the National Associate of REALTORS® (NAR), the greater Tampa market in particular is also home to a high number of international buyers. As a result, these buyers will now be able to leverage Bingham Realty ERA Powered’s global networking capabilities.

The ERA Powered® flexible branding option allows companies to leverage their local brand identity and benefit from ERA Real Estate’s full suite of learning, marketing, and servicing resources. The company already has plans to capitalize on ERA Real Estate’s global reach with local emphasis. Specifically, the company’s short-term goal is to grow its physical footprint through mergers and acquisitions with other local brokerages and to enhance strategic recruitment via ERA Real Estate’s professional development services.

Upon taking over the company in 2011, Bingham’s first matter of business was placing a stronger emphasis on the residential component of the company. As the Tampa market rapidly expanded into Pasco County, particularly in the residential sector, he felt that this was the logical next step for the company. Bingham successfully implemented this change through a heavy emphasis on community and culture. He instills in every agent one main goal – to “Wow” their client with first-class service and the expert knowledge they need to navigate the evolving real estate market.

Born and raised in Dade City, Bingham has deep roots in his area and has prioritized giving back to his community. He encourages each member of his company to support causes important to them, such as local schools, youth sports programs, and local non-profit organizations. Bingham practices what he preaches: he has served as the president of the board of directors for a local Dade City charter school for five years and has served on the board for the last 10 years.

According to Business Observer, Tampa ranks as the 15th-fastest growing metropolitan area in the U.S., and that growth is also impacting the other local communities within Bingham Realty’s service area. Hillsborough County alone has nearly 1.5 million residents, with that number continuing to grow thanks to an abundance of major corporate employers, such as Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Both of these companies also represent one of the largest industries in the region, health care, which continues to grow alongside the new housing opportunities nearby.

Details:

Bingham intends to leverage his company’s affiliation with ERA Real Estate to identify strategic mergers and acquisitions to increase market share and grow the firm’s physical footprint. He also wants to expand on his network of customer contacts to establish a stronger presence throughout west-central Florida.

A focus of growth will be recruiting new agents who will be attracted to ERA’s highly engaged global referral network and the brand’s state-of-the-art technology suite, including the MoxiWorks ® platform, offering a full-featured product suite bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity.

Bingham Realty ERA Powered will be able to market client properties on a global scale as part of the greater ERA network. Will's company can maintain its local branding while also providing clients with the widest reach possible in any buying or selling endeavors.

Team ERA University will support organic growth through increased productivity as agents access the extensive professional development resources in the brand’s established learning platform.

Agents will also benefit from the ERA brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs that help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can lead to referrals and repeat business.

ERA’s luxury marketing program, ERA Distinctive Properties SM , will help differentiate Will’s agents in the highly competitive waterfront luxury market on the West Coast of Florida.

, will help differentiate Will’s agents in the highly competitive waterfront luxury market on the West Coast of Florida. According to realtor.com®, the median home list price in Zephyrhills, Florida is $350,000.

Quotes:

“Today is another fantastic day for ERA Real Estate as we’re proud to welcome one of west-central Florida’s longest-standing firms to the ERA family. Bingham Realty ERA Powered comes with not only a historic reputation but also a revitalizing view of the future. Will’s ownership of the company has continued to provide it with the life and knowledge it needs to succeed, and that’s evidenced by the past 12 years under his leadership. We can’t wait to support the firm with even more tools, services, and technology that can help it succeed for many more years to come.”

– Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate

“As a small brokerage, it is always tough to keep up with the costs of today’s evolving technologies and market demands. Our knowledge and experience in the industry have allowed us to succeed despite these challenges. However, with ERA Real Estate’s support, we can thrive. I’m incredibly excited to provide my agents with access to state-of-the-art software, lead generation tools, and unprecedented exposure across our market. Today, succeeding in real estate is all about your brand and your image, and with ERA’s name complementing ours, we will utilize tremendous synergies to fuel future growth.”

– Will Bingham, president and managing broker of Bingham Realty ERA Powered

