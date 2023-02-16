38-YEAR OLD COLORADO BROKERAGE AFFILIATES WITH BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kenney & Company, based in Colorado Springs, CO. The brokerage has four offices along Colorado’s Front Range in the state’s two largest cities, Denver and Colorado Springs. Over the past 38 years, the firm has served clients in most all of Colorado’s 472 cities, with a primary service area including Monument, Palmer Lake, Woodland Park, Manitou Springs, Castle Rock, Denver, Pueblo, Summit County and Colorado Springs.

The company was first established in 1985 by Steve and Mary Ellen Kenney. In 2011, their son, Michael Kenney took over ownership. Mike is a third-generation real estate professional with over 20 years of experience himself. After watching his grandfather, mother, father, aunts and uncles all work in the industry from New York to California, Mike’s guiding philosophy is that his company is a family, not just a business.

They have set themselves apart with the philosophy of “GROW, STEWARD, and WIN.” This philosophy involves cultivating agents’ talents and strengths to be knowledgeable professionals in all aspects of the real estate experience so they can achieve their goals no matter the market. They focus on being a full-service firm that serves the entire spectrum of clientele including first-time homebuyers, luxury vacation homes, land development, ranches and more.

Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas are some of the most sought-after locations to live in the U.S. for outdoor enthusiasts. The region is home to over 229 scenic trails for hikers or mountain bikers, and over 30 operating ski resorts. The area is also welcoming for hunters, fishermen, white-water rafting, and beautiful campgrounds. In addition to promoting a healthy outdoor lifestyle, the region also has excellent educational opportunities such as the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, Colorado College and Colorado Technical University.

The area boasts a diverse economy, with a number of high-volume employers in the area. These employers include local healthcare facilities, including the Children’s Hospital of Colorado aerospace manufacturers, cybersecurity and the several professional sports teams. Colorado Springs also has a strong military presence with the U.S. Air Force Academy, Peterson Space Force Base, Fort Carson and Schriever Space Force Base.

Details:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kenney & Company will support increased agent productivity by tapping into the many business-building resources in Be Better University ® , the brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform.

, the brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform. Kenney will pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand the firm’s footprint in the region and recruit the best agents in each market.

The company will take advantage of the unique BHGRE ® lifestyle programs, resources and content to help develop lasting relationships with clients and drive strategic growth throughout the state. PinPoint SM , a proprietary BHGRE ® brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties.

lifestyle programs, resources and content to help develop lasting relationships with clients and drive strategic growth throughout the state. PinPoint , a proprietary BHGRE brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kenney & Company fosters a service-driven culture that prioritizes the needs of its clients beyond the homebuying and selling process. This philosophy compliments the BHGRE ® brand’s commitment to passion and excellence as part of its core values, P.A.I.G.E.

brand’s commitment to passion and excellence as part of its core values, P.A.I.G.E. Now in its 9 th year, the Miracles Happen Family Fun Day & Golf Tournament is hosted by the firm and 100% of the proceeds are donated towards a different local, national, or global nonprofit organization each year.

year, the Miracles Happen Family Fun Day & Golf Tournament is hosted by the firm and 100% of the proceeds are donated towards a different local, national, or global nonprofit organization each year. According to Realtor.com®, the median home sales price in Colorado Springs is $440,000.

Quotes:

“For three generations, the Kenney family have established themselves as committed servants of their community, which is reflected by their continued success in the area. As new members of the Better Home and Gardens® Real Estate network, we’re thrilled to provide Michael and his affiliated associates with access to state-of-the-art technology and tools that can help assist them in broadening their range even further. We believe in Michael and his team’s ability to continue growing their network throughout the state while maintaining the high standards of service excellence for which they are renowned.”

- Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

“A number of factors came together to push us towards joining the Better Home and Gardens® Real Estate brand, but ultimately, it was the people behind the brand and the values that told us we were making the right decision. We’ve had the privilege of serving almost the entire state throughout our brokerage history and pride ourselves in providing a close-knit family feel to client and affiliated agents. The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand understands that sentiment and this affiliation will give us the tools to help continue upholding our company philosophy, while also allowing us to pursue and achieve new goals.”

- Michael Kenney, Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kenney and Company

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 12,600 independent sales associates in approximately 420 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and Turkey.

Better Homes and Gardens®, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate logo, and BHGRE® are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Misty Beard

973-407-2331

[email protected]