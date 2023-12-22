 THE CENTURY 21 BRAND EXPANDS INTO THE NORTHERN SUBURBS OF ORLANDO

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, is fortifying its presence within Florida’s Volusia County with the affiliation of 14-year-old brokerage, McBride Realty Group, LLC.

Based in DeBary, the firm is owned by its original founder and current broker/owner, Rick McBride and his partner Sarah Yockey. McBride became a licensed real estate professional in 1990 as a part-time job while he focused on his career in technology and communication. Once McBride started to gain more knowledge and improve upon his skills in the real estate industry, he realized that this was where his true passion was. A Volusia County native, Yockey has been part of the firm since the very beginning, starting as McBride’s assistant and now serving as co-owner,

Since opening in the mid-2000s, the company has assisted residents of Volusia County with all of their residential, commercial, and property management needs. The company also provides its clients with a unique competitive advantage via the firm’s “Masters Marketing Program,” which uses the latest audience-targeting technology to help buyers and sellers capitalize in the digital marketing space.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 McBride Realty Group, McBride, Yockey and their team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors. McBride and Yockey plan to integrate these tools into their existing Masters Marketing Program to enhance the firm’s current technological capabilities and provide clients with an even higher level of service.

Together, the two have developed a strong reputation beyond just their marketing prowess, largely thanks to their flexible services and enhanced level of client communication. Yockey’s local roots and McBride’s thirty years of industry experience have provided them with in-depth market knowledge that allows them to come up with innovative solutions to any problems that their clients may face. The two also encourage the rest of the company’s affiliated agents to work as a cohesive unit to ensure each client receives the attention and the availability they need.

“Our company is 100% committed to enhancing client experience, and that starts with making sure everyone’s on the same page,” said Yockey. “We’re a tight-knit group of friends, family and professionals who embrace our unique collaborative configuration.”

Now with the backing of the CENTURY 21® brand, McBride and Yockey intend to expand upon their existing network of affiliated agents. They plan to use the brand’s robust agent learning and coaching tools to start an intense recruiting campaign. They are excited to welcome new and experienced agents alike into the company via mergers and acquisitions and also through new potential satellite offices, specifically to the east of DeBary near Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach.

“We’ve always been proud of our ability to efficiently and effectively market listings,” said McBride. “Now, I believe it’s time that we also market ourselves. The CENTURY 21 brand comes with not only an incredible cabinet of tools and services, but it also comes with an unmatched brand identity. To be able to add the CENTURY 21 name to our own is huge for the growth potential of our business.”

For DeBary residents who aren’t already familiar with McBride and Yockey through their real estate transactions or their digital presence, they may know them through their involvement in local recreational and charitable events. McBride and Yockey are the lead administrators of the West Volusia Athletic Club, a community baseball and softball program with over 950 local participants. The duo is also heavily involved in DeBary’s annual holiday celebrations, including the Christmas parade and tree lighting, as well as Fourth of July festivities.

The town of DeBary sits roughly 30 minutes outside of downtown Orlando. Like many other Florida towns, DeBary is home to several outdoor attractions. The town sits on the coast of Lake Monroe, a water sport-enthusiast hot spot, and is also home to Gemini Springs Park, a 210-acre preserve featuring gentle paths and springs. Residents get to enjoy quaint amenities and quiet communities, while still being only minutes away from major metropolitan opportunities.

“In today’s real estate landscape, success is largely dictated by a firm’s ability to innovate and capitalize in the digital space,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “It’s incredibly exciting to work with brokers like Rick and Sarah who understand this perfectly, as they and their team bring a wealth of knowledge in this area to the CENTURY 21 brand. Rick, Sarah, and their affiliated agents already have a robust technological skillset which we hope to amplify even further by providing their company with access to the CENTURY 21 state-of-the-art suite of tools and services.”

McBride, Yockey and their team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 35B South Charles Richard Beall Boulevard in DeBary, FL 32713 or call at 386.866.1007.

*Study Source: 2022 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,201 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumers aware of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited (formerly Millward Brown), a leading global market research organization, from November 10-16, 2022.

