THE BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE BRAND CONTINUES TO EXPAND IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH THE AFFILIATION OF WHITTIER-BASED FIRM

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Intelligence in Whittier, California. The full-service firm has assisted residents of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties for over 15 years, and will now continue to do so as part of a leading lifestyle real estate brand.

Originally founded in 2007, the company is owned and operated by Anthony Amodeo II, who is a second-generation real estate broker/owner. Amodeo spent most of his life growing up in and around real estate which has provided him with over 30 years of professional experience in several areas of the industry. Specifically, his background has provided him with knowledge of traditional commercial, residential, and rental properties, as well as mortgages, escrow, and loan origination.

Under Amodeo’s leadership, the company has become known for its excellent customer service as well as its ability to solve and simplify complex real estate scenarios through enhanced communication and constant availability. The company’s agents are trained in all aspects of the real estate transaction process which allows them to personally walk their clients through every step of the procedure, ensuring no details get lost in the process.

Located less than 20 miles from downtown Los Angeles, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Intelligence is adept at marketing and managing a wide variety of properties. Within its service area, there are properties ranging from small fixer-uppers outside of the city to large luxury mansions in the heart of Los Angeles. Whittier itself offers a dense suburban feel, but there are plenty of urban environments located nearby. The city is also home to a number of reputable educational institutions, such as Whittier College and Rio Hondo College, where Amodeo studied.

Details:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Intelligence’s affiliated agents will have access to world-class built-in marketing resources and a variety of options for advertising components to complement the brokerage’s efforts.

Affiliated agents will have access to state-of-the-art lead generation tools and the unique BHGRE ® lifestyle programs, resources, and content to help develop lasting relationships with clients throughout the state. PinPoint SM , a proprietary BHGRE brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties. Anthony also plans to utilize other cutting-edge technology such as AI to bolster his company’s productivity capabilities.

Quotes:

“Anthony and his affiliated agents have spent more than 15 years learning the intricacies of one of the most recognizable and diverse real estate markets in the country and have done so while maintaining glowing reviews and continuing to innovate in their problem-solving. It is our privilege to assist Anthony in his future endeavors, as well as to further unlock our brand’s potential in the region with the help of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Intelligence.”

- Ginger Wilcox, President, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

“I’ve spent my entire life in the Whittier area and was here to guide the company through some of the most turbulent times in the history of the real estate industry. Throughout it all, we’ve maintained not only our reputation but also our commitment to providing top-quality service. We are a company that never settles in anything we do, and we consistently put in the extra time and effort to make our clients as happy as possible. With the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand tied to our own, we have the opportunity to continue to uphold the reputation that we’ve developed over the years, while also tapping into an even wider client base.”

- Anthony Amodeo II, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Intelligence

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 12,400 independent sales associates in over 400 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia, and Turkey.

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate logo, and BHGRE® are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Misty Beard

973-407-2331

[email protected]