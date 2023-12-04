FEMALE-LED ILLINOIS BROKERAGE CELEBRATES AFFILIATION WITH THE CENTURY 21 BRAND AT GRAND OPENING OF ITS THIRD OFFICE

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, is proud to welcome a new affiliate, Central Illinois-based brokerage, Green Acres Real Estate, as the company is set to host the grand opening of its third office.

Located at 210 S. East Street in Bloomington, IL, the company, now known as CENTURY 21 Quest, and its affiliated agents are excited to welcome local residents into its newest location on December 12th at 4 p.m.

Since the company first opened its original office in 2013, it has been led by managing broker Jessica “JJ” Devore. Devore comes from a background in design and merchandising with a unique specialization in brand marketing, which has allowed her to grow her business to three offices with plans to add even more. Devore first ventured into the real estate industry in 2010 as an agent; she obtained her broker’s license in 2013 and opened her own firm. Since taking the reigns as managing broker, she has been named REALTOR® of the Year in 2018 by the Bloomington-Normal Association of REALTORS, was the president of the Mid-Illinois REALTORS Association in 2022, and is the current Chair of the Illinois Young Professionals Network (YPN) Advisory Board.

Aside from Devore’s focus on brand marketing, she has also helped guide her team toward developing specializations in farm and ranch real estate. The firm is known for providing buyers with assistance in rural areas throughout Central Illinois.

Devore and her team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will now have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors. As a growth-oriented broker, Devore plans to leverage the CENTURY 21 brand and its resources to help expand and keep growing in Central Illinois.

“We’re fully committed to the philosophy of delivering extraordinary experiences which aligns us perfectly with the CENTURY 21 brand,” said Devore. “Aside from our shared emphasis on 121% customer service and satisfaction, we were also particularly drawn to the CENTURY 21 brand because of its learning and development and onboarding resources. We have always had a distinct focus on educating new and existing agents to be the best they can be, and now with the CENTURY 21 brand’s coaching resources at our disposal, we’ll be able to streamline our professional development offerings.”

Devore regularly emphasizes her company’s commitment to community and its “quest for excellence,” as the company name suggests. She believes that in order to fully deliver on this promise, it requires not just local expertise, but also local involvement. For this reason, Devore strongly encourages her affiliated agents to get involved in any way they can throughout Bloomington-Normal, Monticello-Champaign, Clinton, Decatur, and Lincoln. Devore herself spent six years serving as Vice President of the Habitat for Humanity of Dewitt County.

The real estate market of Central Illinois offers potential buyers and sellers a diverse array of properties and attractions to be interested in. The region is home to educational institutions such as Illinois State University in Normal and the University of Illinois in Champaign. Potential employment opportunities are also located nearby, such as the State Farm corporate headquarters in Bloomington, Rivian and its electric vehicle manufacturing plant located in Normal, and the Clinton Power Station. Entertainment-wise, local residents can also enjoy scenic trails in nearby Weldon Springs State Park and Clinton Lake State Park.

“It’s always exciting to work with someone who’s as passionate about local brand marketing as we are,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Even though the CENTURY 21 brand is one of the most well-known global names in our industry, that recognition starts at a local level. JJ is a successful innovator in that space and is someone we know we can trust to push our brand forward in her local markets. We’re privileged to provide her and her team with the tools to streamline that job even further.”

Devore and her team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 210 S. East Street in Bloomington, IL., 340 N. Market Street in Monticello, IL., or at 101 E. Side Square in Clinton, IL., or call at 309.533.1190.

