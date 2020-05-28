5 Renovations You Can Do While Commercial Buildings Are Empty

by

Are you wondering what to do with that commercial space now that people aren’t using it because of the ongoing pandemic? Don’t think too hard. Now would be an excellent time to revamp the space or make those long-overdue repairs. In case you haven’t noticed yet that some refurbishing is necessary, here’s the chance to take a long hard look at the building and pinpoint faulty structures.

If you’re not sure where to look and what to revamp, this article presents a comprehensive list for you to consider. Read on to discover aspects you can renovate to get your building ready for extensive use again.

Fix The Roofing Problems

The roof is a pivotal part of the building. Any damage to it could result in it ultimately caving in or developing cracks, allowing water to seep into the building and damaging other structures. To avoid such eventualities, you should assess the roofing of the building during this period and see if any renovations are necessary. Normally, the type of damage determines the levels of repairs required.

Here are signs you need to renovate the roof:

Water stains on the walls and ceilings

Cracked or curled shingles

Mold on exterior walls

Leaks

Saggy ceiling

Blistering wall paints

Damaged flashing

If you notice any of these signs, then you need to curtail the damage before it gets worse. It might be difficult for you to conduct roof repairs yourself, so bring in a roofing contractor to have a look and run proper diagnostics. Then get a quotation and see how much of the work your budget can cover.

Pay Attention To The Walls

Next, move on to inspect the walls to see if they require serious remodeling. Most times, it’s dry walls that require such attention, as they are subject to several forms of damage that could lead to big problems for the building if you don’t deal with them promptly.

Typical defects you should look out for include:

Water Damage

The common causes are leaking roofs, defective plumbing, faulty HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning units), and weather. The first step should be to identify the source of the problem and deal with it.

Thereafter, you can consider the options for the wall repairs. Bear in mind that the severity of the damage done to the wall will determine this. The possible maintenance options range from merely drying out the area with a humidifier to calling in a professional to replace the drywall.

Cracks

Cracks are widespread, but that doesn’t mean that they can be ignored, as some could indicate serious structural problems. The less alarming types known as hairline cracks are results of contraction and expansion of wall materials, poor paint jobs, and house settling. Moisture seeping into the walls from the roof or damaged pipes can also cause these minor cracks.

Generally, you can deal with hairline cracks by filling the affected areas with joint compound. However, if you find large or long cracks, then you should get a professional to take a look at the building. Such damage could point to structural issues, and they should be fixed before people start to use the building again.

Termite Damage

If you have drywall, inspect them for termite damage. You’ll see telltale signs like pinholes in the walls, paint coming off, and wilting baseboards. Luckily, these are all minor damages you can fix quickly. Begin by calling a pest control company to help you deal with the termites, mend the holes with a joint compound, and have the baseboards replaced.

Invest In Bathroom Partitions

Once you are sure the plumbing systems in the bathrooms are in tip-top condition, check out the partitions. Visible damage and archaic looks are some of the reasons why you might need to replace them. Upon inspection, if you think they need changing, there is no better time to do that than now when the toilets are not being used.

Ordering new partitions should be your next move. You can opt to install them yourself, although they can be complicated to install, so your other option would be to hire some help to get the job done.

Look For Faulty Plumbing

If something goes wrong in the plumbing system and it remains undetected, you are unwittingly sitting on a time bomb. So now that you have an empty building, why not bring in a plumber to run a routine check on your plumbing system? Chances are you’ll catch any one of the following problems in time to avoid a significant fiasco:

Clogged Sewer Lines

This is one nasty fault that could turn the toilets in the building into sewage pools. So if your plumber detects it in time, be grateful. At that point, all he’ll do is deal with the sources of the blockage, which are usually tree roots or other substantial items flushed down the drain. With a hydro jet, your plumber will have your sewage channels free of all clogs.

Leaky Toilets

Leaky toilets problems mainly come in three forms: a leaky water delivery line, a leaky flapper, or a leaky wax ring. You can determine if the problem is from your supply line by looking beneath the pipes to see if there are water stains there.

If what you have is a faulty flapper, you’ll hear the toilet tank filling up steadily. And if the problem is from the wax ring, you’ll see water seeping out of the toilet’s base. The good thing is that you can fix these problems on your own.

Leaky Water Lines

Pipes get old and develop little holes, and sometimes they break due to pressure. It results in water leaking or dripping on the floor.

In situations where the damaged pipe runs across an easily accessible area, you can detect the fault without stress. However, if the leaky pipe is in an area that’s rarely visited, it could be challenging to spot the issue, especially if it’s not too pronounced. So get the plumber to conduct a thorough check and make essential repairs.

Work On The Aesthetics Of Doors And Windows

Now is also a great time to fix faulty doors and windows or replace them altogether. With simple wooden doors, the renovation process could entail smoothing the surface and filling the holes. Additional works like painting, incorporating new elements and accessories like handles and hinges, could also feature in the restoration work. It’s all down to the type of damage the doors have sustained or how far you’re willing to go with the renovations.

Glam Up The Building

Before you delve into renovations, you must have a plan detailing the areas you would like to touch. As you proceed, deal with the aesthetics by all means, but ensure you don’t abandon vital repairs for cosmetic ones. Whatever you do, don’t pass up this opportunity to give the building a decent makeover or a thorough fix-up. At the very least, attend to matters that will keep the structure in one functional piece.