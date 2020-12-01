Engel & Völkers Opens New Shop Location in Kirkland, WA

by

Engel & Völkers today announced its fifth real estate shop location in Washington state with the opening of Engel & Völkers Kirkland. Marcel Dolak, a life-long Kirkland resident and top-producing area real estate professional for 21 years, will oversee the shop as a license partner along with Phil Isle, a seasoned expert in business management for more than three decades, including the experience of having served as CEO of two successful Northwest-based companies.

With several hundred million in real estate sales history, Dolak has consistently been recognized as one of the local market’s top real estate professionals, placing multiple times within Real Trends’ Top 10 Realtors ranking and achieving Seattle Magazine’s Best in Client Satisfaction recognition five times. Dolak, Isle and their team of expert real estate advisors will introduce a new level of luxury client service across price points to the Puget Sound region, in the markets of Kirkland, Redmond, Woodinville, Bothell, Kenmore and surrounding areas.

“As one of Seattle’s most vibrant communities, I am extremely excited about our entrance into Kirkland,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “It is consistently ranked among the best places to live in the country and it’s easy to see why the area continues to attract residents from home and abroad. A lakeside town with a laid-back, beachy feel, Kirkland is also located in the heart of Seattle’s Eastside tech hub with a large presence from Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon nearby. In offering a picturesque locale with accessibility to one of the world’s leading innovation hotspots, combined with a full spectrum of housing options, there is truly something for everyone in Kirkland and the surrounding areas. I look forward to witnessing how Marcel and Phil will continue to shape the real estate market here, while strengthening Engel & Völkers’ regional footprint in the Pacific Northwest.”

Engel & Völkers Kirkland’s new shop location will be completed by the end of 2020 and is located directly on the shores of Lake Washington, in the distinctive district of Carillon Point. Seattle’s Eastside offers residents a distinct mix of an urban and suburban feel, with a strong economy and plenty of employment opportunities not only in tech, but also in the many nearby public and private universities and renowned hospitals and medical facilities. The region’s parks systems are extensive and the K-12 educational system is top-rated. Kirkland also represents one leg of the area’s “Innovation Triangle,” a partnership that also includes the cities of Redmond and Bellevue and is focused on fostering technology and innovation-intensive businesses to experiment, develop and prosper in Eastside communities.

“As our area continues to garner more diversity and a global presence, we are proud to align with Engel & Völkers as a brand that is recognized around the world for its distinct reputation and level of service,” said Dolak. “We can now offer our team of advisors a premier marketing and advertising platform and a collaborative network of more than 12,500 peers in over 935 locations across the globe, all dedicated to providing a personalized, high-touch home buying and selling experience to each and every client. The gallery feel and ground floor retail location of our new shop allows us to be a direct part of the communities in which we live, work, and serve, while our advisors can provide hyperlocal knowledge of our area to our clients in a relaxed and upbeat environment. We wouldn’t do it any other way.”

“We felt a growing need in our marketplace for a boutique real estate agency that offers not only premier service and marketing knowledge, but also a collaborative family-style atmosphere,” added Isle. “Our goal is to have a shop with highly trained and energetic real estate advisors. While many companies may be pushing to be the biggest rather than the best, our approach is purely focused on quality, luxury at any price point, and training our advisors to provide the best customer service in the industry.”

Engel & Völkers operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate professionals in 34 countries. For more information, visit kirkland.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 225 shop locations with 4,200 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 12,500 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.