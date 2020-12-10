Ribbon Partners with The Sears Group to Expand Cash Offers in Houston Market

by

Ribbon, a real estate solution designed for home buyers and real estate agents, today announced a new partnership with The Sears Group, a Texas real estate firm under JP and Associates Realtors of Houston, Texas. Together, Ribbon and The Sears Group will support potential Houston home buyers’ ability to confidently make a cash offer on their dream home.

“We officially expanded into the Texas market in October, and we’re already making strides in forming meaningful relationships with key members of the Texas real estate market including The Sears Group,” said Shaival Shah, CEO of Ribbon. “Our mission of making home ownership achievable in parallel with The Sears Group’s network of connections and strong portfolio makes this a powerful partnership for everyone in the real estate ecosystem including home buyers, agents, sellers and lenders.”

Ribbon’s recent entrance into Texas provides its Cash Offers feature to agents, giving them the ability to complete pre-approvals and home valuations within 24 hours. Through the new partnership with The Sears Group, Ribbon will reach even more agents looking to find their client’s dream home in a fair, fast and transparent manner.

“The Houston real estate market is booming. We’ve hit records this year in terms of pricing and number of homes sold,” said Chris Sears, owner of The Sears Group. “Partnering with Ribbon opens new doors for potential home buyers and breaks down any barriers they may face in the competitive market. We look forward to the positive impact and opportunities we’ll achieve with Ribbon as our partner.”

Ribbon operates in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee with plans to expand into several new locations into Q4 and beyond. Since its founding in 2017, Ribbon has assisted more than 20,000 families in achieving home ownership. For more information, please visit www.ribbonhome.com.

About Ribbon

Ribbon was born in 2017 with the mission of creating a level playing field and improving the experience for consumers and real estate agents in the home buying process. We are a group of passionate technologists, financial innovators and real estate experts. Our team has built market leading companies and overseen the purchase and sale of over 20,000 homes throughout our careers. We come from companies such as LendingClub, Zillow, Twitter, Kickstarter, Toast, Spotify, Invitation Homes, and American Homes for Rent.

Ribbon raised financing from top tier venture capitalist firms including Greylock, NFX, Bain Capital Ventures, NYCA and Thomvest, and debt financing through Goldman Sachs. The company is currently operating in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, with plans for rapid expansion. For more information, please visit www.ribbonhome.com.