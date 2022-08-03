CENTURY 21 AllPoints Welcomes Tom Shrum as Regional Vice President of Sales

CENTURY 21 AllPoints is pleased to welcome Tom Shrum as Regional Vice President of Sales
covering Fairfield County and the Connecticut Shoreline.
A member of the Mid-Fairfield County Association of REALTORS®, Shrum, a third generation
Realtor® brings over 43 years of experience in real estate sales and business management.
Shrum’s most recent role was as a Licensed Real Estate Broker with William Pitt Sotheby’s
Westport Brokerage with a focus on the Norwalk and Wilton real estate markets.
“I am thrilled to affiliate with CENTURY 21 AllPoints, the #1 CENTURY 21 in Connecticut
and a consistent Top 20 CENTURY 21 nationwide having served Connecticut home buyers and
sellers for over 30 years,” said Shrum. “I am thankful and blessed to have been given this
opportunity,” added Shrum.
A Wilton resident for 22 years and now living in Sandy Hook, Tom is a graduate of Ohio
State University Fisher College of Business with a major in Real Estate.
“We are excited to welcome Tom Shrum to our company,” said Ryan Peterson, CEO,
CENTURY 21 AllPoints, is one of the largest and most successful family-owned real estate
brokerages in Connecticut. “In his expanded role as Regional Vice President of Sales, Tom will
add leadership, support, and growth to our organization throughout Fairfield County and along
the CT Shoreline. This transition will closely align with our growth plan to offer our exceptional
service to clients along with high-touch support to our agents through our unique Transactions and
Marketing Support Team.”
About CENTURY 21 AllPoints Realty
They are an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate
LLC (century21.com), franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand. Century 21 Real Estate
LLC is comprised of approximately 14,250 independently owned and operated franchised broker
offices in 86 countries and territories worldwide with more than 153,000 independent sales
professionals. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer
needs. They are cthomeseekers.com, century21.com, century21Global.com,
commercial.century21.com, century21.com/finehomes, and century21espanol.com.
©2022 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21
Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21
Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity
Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.
Speak Your Mind