CENTURY 21 AllPoints Welcomes Tom Shrum as Regional Vice President of Sales

CENTURY 21 AllPoints is pleased to welcome Tom Shrum as Regional Vice President of Sales

covering Fairfield County and the Connecticut Shoreline.

A member of the Mid-Fairfield County Association of REALTORS®, Shrum, a third generation

Realtor® brings over 43 years of experience in real estate sales and business management.

Shrum’s most recent role was as a Licensed Real Estate Broker with William Pitt Sotheby’s

Westport Brokerage with a focus on the Norwalk and Wilton real estate markets.

“I am thrilled to affiliate with CENTURY 21 AllPoints, the #1 CENTURY 21 in Connecticut

and a consistent Top 20 CENTURY 21 nationwide having served Connecticut home buyers and

sellers for over 30 years,” said Shrum. “I am thankful and blessed to have been given this

opportunity,” added Shrum.

A Wilton resident for 22 years and now living in Sandy Hook, Tom is a graduate of Ohio

State University Fisher College of Business with a major in Real Estate.

“We are excited to welcome Tom Shrum to our company,” said Ryan Peterson, CEO,

CENTURY 21 AllPoints, is one of the largest and most successful family-owned real estate

brokerages in Connecticut. “In his expanded role as Regional Vice President of Sales, Tom will

add leadership, support, and growth to our organization throughout Fairfield County and along

the CT Shoreline. This transition will closely align with our growth plan to offer our exceptional

service to clients along with high-touch support to our agents through our unique Transactions and

Marketing Support Team.”

