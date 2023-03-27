A Look at Some of Virginia Beach’s Best Real Estate Pros

With 457 sales in the past 12 months, Jenn Bryant and her team sit at the pinnacle of success. 556 perfect reviews on Zillow attest to the Bryant Group Real Estate Professionals' prowess, as well.

Bryant has 3k plus followers on Facebook and is operating the channel nearly perfectly. The useful and clean website came in with a respectable 75/100 score, which is above par compared to the hundreds of agents we’ve profiled. The team also has one of the best Twitter engagements I’ve seen in a few years. This is highly unusual since most real estate pros gave up on the little blue bird years ago.

The team’s Instagram effort is a mirror of Facebook engagement, albeit a bit less enthusiastic. All else being equal, it’s LinkedIn where Jenn Bryant shines brightest. With over 5k professionals in her network, she’s head and shoulders above 90% of America’s agents at canvasing the world’s biggest professional network. If Bryant could hit the local media a bit, she’d be in the top 10% of all the agents we’ve profiled so far.

