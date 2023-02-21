A Look at Top Green Bay Real Estate Pros

Jennifer Landro’s team has made 455 sales in the last 12 months. This alone would put her at the top of our list today. She and he colleagues have also garnered excellent feedback from users of Zillow, and Google (257 perfect reviews). Though her website is not a thing of beauty aesthetically or SEO-wise (66/100), Landro does tick all the same boxes as other highly successful real estate marketers.

2,400 engaged followers on Facebook with daily posts conveying useful information and personality is another big plus. Her Instagram feed is not as passionate as the Facebook entity, but it’s useful, timely, and well-organized. It looks like she’s deleted the Twitter account, which is a good move until Elon Musk creates a matrix that helps convert home sales. The team is also in the local news periodically, which indicates an effort at traditional media branding and conversions. Finally, Landro has a Youtube channel, but it looks as if this aspect was just created.

Website, Facebook, Contact # +1 920-759-2036