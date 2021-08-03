Abode Real Estate Partners With Side Inc to Better Serve Clients and Community

by

Abode Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Abode Real Estate, a premium one-stop shop that addresses every real estate need, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.

Bobby Ohadi Adobe Real Estate Founder

Abode Real Estate was founded by Bobby Ohadi, one of the youngest real estate professionals in Silicon Valley to have sold as much property as he has. His breadth of experience has earned him a reputation as the go-to real estate expert for first-time buyers, seasoned homeowners, and investors alike. Ohadi leads with inveterate industry savvy and analytical skills and is supported by an established network of resource- and cost-saving vendors. His latest venture, Abode Real Estate, focuses on luxury properties — including new builds and remodeling projects — throughout the Bay Area and Silicon Valley.

Partnering with Side will ensure Abode Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Abode Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Abode Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

“We at Abode Real Estate are thrilled to collaborate with Side,” said Ohadi. “Side offers us the state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support that today’s industry requires, empowering us to concentrate on what matters most — offering elevated service and innovative real estate solutions to every client.”

Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.

About Abode Real Estate

Abode Real Estate is a one-stop shop that addresses ever-changing real estate trends and leaves no stone unturned. Its team of agents has talented vendors and tradespeople at its fingertips who save clients’ valuable time and money. Consistently leading with high-quality service that puts clients’ interests first, the Abode Real Estate team maintains vast experience in property sales and real estate development and serves those looking to build or remodel a home. To learn more, visit http://www.aboderegroup.com.

About Side

Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.