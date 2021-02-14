Akel Homes Reimagine Homebuying with Digital Tools

by

Akel Homes streamlines the homebuying process by equipping purchasers with the required digital toolbox for purchasing a home. Purchasing a home is a big decision. That is why Akel Homes innovates to continuously improve and create a fun and simple customer experience.

The Online Design Studio provides purchasers with the ability to browse a wide variety of personalization choices from the comfort of their current home environment. Such choices include cabinet, countertop, flooring, plumbing fixture, appliance, and lighting options. Purchasers have the ability to create a wish list as well, which allows their personal Design Consultant to gain a greater understanding of their design style in advance of their first Color Selection Appointment. The Online Design Studio also includes a visualizer –a useful tool to assist purchaser’s in previewing their selections in real-time.

The Online Design Studio is not the only digital homebuying tool available to purchasers. Akel Homes incorporates a variety of other multimedia tools such as interactive floorplans, video tours, virtual tours and easy to schedule appointments. Available on our website, the entire digital toolbox is perfect to view floorplan layouts and structural options all from the comfort of your current home.

“At Akel Homes, we are continuously innovating to further enhance the customer experience. The implementation of these new and innovative digital tools will entirely transform the homebuying experience on all fronts and we are so excited to launch them.” – Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes

Villamar at Toscana Isles is situated at 7208 Montereal Path, Lake Worth, FL 33463 at the intersection of Hypoluxo and Haverhill roads. It’s just minutes away from South Florida’s finest entertainment, dining, and shopping plazas. For more information on the exquisite elevations and Villamar’s entire home collection, please call 561-220-6320 or visit https://akelhomes.com/villamar/