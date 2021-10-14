AREAA INSTALLS TIM HUR AS NATIONAL PRESIDENT FOR 2022

by

The Asian Real Estate Association of America, a national nonprofit trade organization focused on improving the homeownership rates of the Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, has installed its next president. Tim Hur, 37, who is the Managing Broker and President of Point Honors and Associates, REALTORS, a boutique real estate firm located in Metro Atlanta, becomes the second youngest leader of the national group. He was recognized last week at AREAA’s National Convention.

AREAA, which was founded in 2003, has more than 17,000 members and is the largest AAPI trade organization in the nation.

Hur’s rise to lead AREAA follows career-long involvement in national, regional and local real estate organizations. He previously served as AREAA’s National Treasurer and Secretary, as well as chapter president for AREAA Atlanta in 2013 and 2014. In addition, he was named the 2018 National Association of Realtors® (NAR) Chair for Diversity, where he worked closely with NAR’s Fred Underwood, NAR’s recently retired Director of Engagement, Diversity and Inclusion. He served three consecutive years in 2013, 2014 and 2015 as NAR’s Liaison for South Korea. Hur has also been active in the Atlanta Association of Realtors.

“Tim’s relentless pursuit of making a difference on the diversity front has played a significant role in illuminating his career path,” said Amy Kong, AREAA’s outgoing president and the co-founder of Trust Real Estate in San Francisco. “AREAA has benefitted from his passionate and energetic engagement with our organization and our causes for many years. Under his leadership, we will leverage the incredible momentum our nation is experiencing in advancing Diversity, Equality and Inclusion initiatives.”

“This past year represents an important inflection point not only for AREAA but for all those dedicated to erasing inequities for those deemed different,” said Hur. “Many of our partners reached out to us this past year because of our maturity and strength in the DE&I space. In that regard, we have become the hallmark of what Diversity Equity and Inclusion in action looks like. Not only do we have a seat at the table, we are now sitting at the head of the table, a position we will use for everyone’s benefit.”

Hur, a graduate of Georgia Tech University, shared that AREAA will continue to work to increase AAPI homeownership levels while removing barriers AAPI consumers may face in the home buying and selling process including language barriers, alternative credit needs and fair housing. The U.S. Census reports the AAPI community’s homeownership rate is currently 58.7%, far below the 74.2% figure for the Non-Hispanic white population.

He also will push AREAA to lead an effort to attract more AAPI people into the real estate industry.

In addition to his impressive leadership accolades, Hur is also an accomplished real estate professional. He has been consistently ranked in the Top 5% of REALTORS® in the Atlanta Market by volume and production. He has earned multiple designations through the REALTOR® network, including the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist (CRS, comprising of the top 3% of all REALTORS®), the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) with the Million Dollar Guild recognition, the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), the Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR), the Sellers Representative Specialist (SRS), and GREEN designations.

About AREAA

Founded in 2003, the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) is a national nonprofit trade organization dedicated to improving the lives of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community through homeownership. Visit areaa.org for more information.