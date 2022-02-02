by

The Asian Real Estate Association of America, a national nonprofit trade organization focused on improving the homeownership rates of the Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, has announced the change of Hope Atuel’s title from Executive Director to Chief Executive Officer.

AREAA president Tim Hur and the Executive Committee voted unanimously to elevate Atuel’s role in recognition of her many important accomplishments to the organization as well as her growing responsibilities leading the largest Asian-American trade association in the country.

The organization became highly visible in the wake of last year’s increasing Asian hate crimes as they coordinated local education efforts through their 40+ chapters.

Atuel has served as Executive Director for AREAA since 2012 after establishing herself as a successful professional at other respected membership organizations such as the College of American Pathologists and the Appraisal Institute.

“Hope has been an invaluable asset to AREAA and has been a guiding force for us for a long time. She has leveraged her considerable experience in both private and nonprofit sectors to amplify our efforts and create invaluable partnerships to advance the organization’s mission,” said Tim Hur, AREAA National President. “Over the course of her career, she has launched many successful campaigns with a focus on growth, retention and advocacy and she has led countless initiatives with AREAA over the last 10 years. AREAA would not be where we are today without Hope.”

“I am deeply honored and humbled by this recognition from the AREAA Executive Committee and will continue to work collaboratively with our members and our partners on initiatives that further our organization’s mission,” said Hope Atuel, AREAA CEO. “Our work is integral to enhancing the lives and livelihood of the many people who comprise the AAPI community. As CEO, I will ensure that we continue to make great strides in strengthening our nation’s communities by increasing AAPI homeownership rates and working with our community to showcase the opportunities homeownership brings while we work to identify and offer solutions to the challenges we face.”

Key Accomplishments:

During her tenure as AREAA Executive Director, Atuel has grown the organization’s membership to over 17,000 members and 42 chapters.

Atuel was instrumental in the success of AREAA’s “No Other” campaign which led to the creation of an ethnic category for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in the U.S. Census.

Most recently, Atuel worked with the real estate industry to showcase how increasing levels of Asian hate crimes that erupted during the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted homeownership.

Her efforts in aligning key partners in the mortgage industry has resulting in reforming Credit Scoring Models to increase better access to mortgage loans for members of the AAPI community.

About AREAA

Founded in 2003, the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) is a national nonprofit trade organization dedicated to improving the lives of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community through homeownership. Visit areaa.org for more information.