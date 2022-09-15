BatchService launches next generation property intelligence platform

by

BatchService, a leading SaaS provider for the real estate industry, has announced the general availability of BatchLeads 3.0, a comprehensive property intelligence software platform designed for professionals working in and around residential real estate. Powered by industry-leading property and homeowner data, BatchLeads 3.0 is designed to help real estate professionals work smarter, find leads faster, and close more deals.

Building on the success of the 2.0 platform, BatchService has incorporated a host of new features and functionality to help customers improve lead generation, streamline communications and do more from anywhere.

Driving for dollars – In-person or virtually, users can canvass neighborhoods, track routes, and identify new investment opportunities.

Click-to-dial – Single-click access to property owners and investors with unlimited calling from the desktop or mobile application.

Lead scoring – Assign scores to specific property and homeowner characteristics to quickly identify ideal opportunities and prioritize outreach efforts.

Mobile app – With the power of the platform in an intutitive mobile app, users can add leads, drive for dollars and contact property owners from anywhere.

Workspaces – Designed to support growing and distributed real estate businesses, workspaces help teams effectively manage leads, campaigns, and outreach.

“BatchLeads 3.0 represents the future of property intelligence software, with expanded integrations, a powerful mobile app and the scalability real estate businesses need,” said BatchService CEO Jesse Burrell. “BatchService grew out of our experience and passion for real estate, and we believe this release delivers on our promise to provide the most comprehensive property data and prospecting tool on the market.”

Founded in 2018, BatchService offers a suite of real estate software for wholesalers, investors, agents, lenders, title companies, home services and property technology providers. The BatchLeads platform is powered by industry-leading property data, while seamless integrations with BatchSkipTracing gives users access to the most accurate homeowner data on the market and BatchDialer provides the most advanced and easy-to-use dialing technology.

ABOUT BATCHSERVICE

BatchService is a real estate data and technology company. At BatchService, we provide visibility into real estate assets through real-time property intelligence, empowering real estate professionals to better identify opportunities and directly engage with property owners, investors, and agents. BatchService provides a suite of tools to manage client records, organize lists, comp properties, and surface investor insights. Our developer-friendly API endpoints fuel innovation for the proptech ecosystem.

