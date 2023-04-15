Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Welcomes Area Branch Manager Elizabeth Jennings

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country’s fastest-growing real estate brokerages with more than 2,000 Realtors® and over $8 billion in annual sales volume, is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Jennings as the new area branch manager for the company’s Roland Park, Federal Hill and Towson offices in Md.

“I am thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to our elite team of managers in Maryland,” said Shawn Guzzo, senior vice president, of Greater Baltimore. “Elizabeth’s extensive experience, energetic presence, and results-oriented approach make her uniquely qualified to help position new and longstanding agents for uninterrupted growth in all market conditions. She is a strategic visionary with an unwavering dedication to the success of our sales professionals based in this region.”

Jennings is a 20+ year industry veteran, with valuable experience as a top-producing sales professional, successful performance coach, and nationally recognized managing broker. In the last decade, Jennings has supported hundreds of Maryland sales professionals as both a leader with well-known brokerages and as a Tom Ferry coach. Through these roles, she has developed a proven track record of fostering personal and professional productivity among agents, while creating a culture of positivity, growth, and inclusivity within her offices.

“Coaching and supporting the driven community of Maryland’s real estate sales professionals is absolutely what gets me up in the morning,” said Jennings. “With PenFed Realty’s incredible tools, resources, and culture behind my commitment to agent development, there is no goal our Roland Park, Federal Hill, and Towson professionals won’t crush! I am honored to be a part of their growth and success.”

Jennings received her master of arts degree in clinical psychology from Loyola University Maryland. She has three wonderful children and is a longtime resident of Anne Arundel County, Md., where she resides with her husband, Blair, and “crazy” Great Dane, Lola. Jennings can be reached by phone at (410) 507-7021 or by email at [email protected]

