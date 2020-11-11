Better Home and Gardens Real Estate expands California presence with affiliation of Blue Team Realty

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Blue Team Realty in Paradise, Calif., has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand to become Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Welcome Home.

Cindy Haskett, owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Welcome Home, has had a distinguished career as a top agent, along with serving as former president of the Paradise Board of Realtors and Paradise Chamber of Commerce. She is also a former member of the Paradise Rotary Board of Directors.

Prior to the 2018 fire, Haskett’s firm was responsible for nearly 300 transactions annually. The company recently expanded its presence into Chico and Oroville and now fully serves the 220,000 residents in Butte County, located approximately two hours north of Sacramento.

Chico, the region’s hub, is known for its hiking, biking and equestrian trails and was once ranked as the top cycling city in the nation by Bicycling Magazine. As the business hub of Butte County, Chico’s top employers include California State University-Chico, the Enloe Medical Center and the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.

Details:

Haskett is an active member in her community, working with numerous charities, including the Paradise Rotary, Cal Fire Paradise, The Salvation Army and the Paradise Chocolate Fest.

Haskett was honored by the United States Congress, California Assembly, and California Senate for her community efforts following the 2018 Camp Fire.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Welcome Home has done nearly 200 transactions in Paradise this year.

Home buyer activity in Chico is high driving inventory to a reduced 3.25 month supply of homes. Median prices have risen to $440,000.

The region continues to recover from the Camp Fire in 2018 that destroyed 90% of Paradise and 30% of nearby Magalia.

Haskett was attracted to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate for its brand cache and a variety of marketing opportunities, including the Personalized Gift Subscription Program. This exclusive program allows agents to connect with their sphere of influence by sending Meredith magazine subscriptions with their personalized label to clients and potential clients.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Welcome Home is the eighth California firm to affiliate with the BHGRE network in the past 18 months. They become the 18th BHGRE franchisee in California.

Quotes:

“Cindy and her team have shown incredible resilience, growing with their community in the face of true adversity. Having received various awards, not only for her successful career in the industry, but also for her generous acts in giving back to those in need, Cindy is a true leader. We are confident that our strong brand presence and name recognition will help the entire team at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Welcome Home grow their footprint even further in Butte County.”

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“Prior to the Camp Fire, we were beginning to expand into Chico and Oroville. We recognized that joining the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate family was what we needed to support our growth plans. Moving forward, our motto of Fresh New Beginnings will guide us as we provide outstanding service to our clients in Butte County and bring on more agents who are as passionate about our amazing community as we are. As the Ridge rises again, we are excited to share the benefits of being affiliated with the top lifestyle brand in real estate.”

Cindy Haskett, Founder & Owner, BHGRE Welcome Home

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes nearly 13,000 independent sales associates and more than 370 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.