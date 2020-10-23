BETTER HOME AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE KANSAS CITY HOMES’ LEADER CHRISTIAN BARNES NAMED KANSAS REALTOR® OF THE YEAR

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes has announced that Christian Barnes, its Director of Career Development, has been named the REALTOR® of the Year by the Kansas Association of REALTORS® (KAR). She is the 3rd person from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes to win the award, which was first presented in 1948.

The REALTOR® of the Year is awarded annually to a KAR member who exudes faithfulness to principles of organized real estate, laws and regulations of his/her Board and the Code of Ethics, time and effort expended in furthering principles of good real estate practice among other real estate brokers, press and general public.

This is the latest major honor the Overland Park resident has received. The Kansas Association of REALTORS® had previously named her its REALTOR® Salesperson of the Year in 2014.

Barnes became a licensed Realtor in Kansas and Missouri in 2007 at the age of 30 and quickly gained acclaim. The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) honored her with its 2008 REALTOR® Newcomer of the Year award. She then became the youngest KCRAR REALTOR® of the Year in 2012. Barnes, who also founded the organization’s Young Professionals Network, was appointed the President of KCRAR in 2016, becoming the youngest leader in the organization’s history at that time.

“Ever since I was a young, as the daughter of two real estate professionals, the industry has been in my blood,” Barnes said. “I have worked diligently to build a successful career. At the same time, I was committed to taking on a leadership role within the industry and provide a platform for other young real estate professionals to enter into leadership. I believe real estate is an extremely noble profession and I greatly enjoy helping agents reach great heights in their careers. I have met so many incredible people during my years in the business and am honored to be recognized by my peers.”

Barnes is also active in leadership of the National Association of REALTORS® and is currently a member of its prestigious Leadership Academy, a year-long intensive leadership program for just 18 REALTORS® from across the nation.

She has also been chosen to lead NAR’s 2021 Commitment to Excellence committee and in 2022 will serve on the extended leadership team under incoming President Leslie Rouda Smith of Dallas, TX.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes

Better Homes and Gardens Kansas City Homes was founded in 2004 and today has more than 450 agents working in eight offices across the Kansas City metro area. The company affiliated with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand in 2012. For more information visit www.kansascityhomes.com