BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE ADDS 28th CALIFORNIA COMPANY WITH AFFILIATION OF TOWN CENTER REALTY GROUP IN BURBANK

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Town Center based in Burbank, continuing the brand’s momentum in California with its 28th affiliated company. The firm serves clients across Los Angeles County.

Co-owners Susan Featherly, Peter Micalchuck and Barinder Chhina established their company in 2014. Featherly ran a dance studio before starting a real estate career in 2004. Micalchuck parlayed his success as a restaurateur into a second career selling and investing in real estate. Chhina, a biomedical engineer, is a former client of Featherly and Micalchuck and a real estate investor. All three have experience as real estate investors with an extensive network of home improvement and renovation specialists.

Burbank is known as the “media capital of the world” and is home to many film, television and entertainment companies such as Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios. A majority of the firm’s clientele is in the film and music industry. Located near the Verdugo mountains, Burbank is just 12 miles north of downtown Los Angeles and 25 miles from the beach, providing easy access to many outdoor and cultural pursuits.

Featherly takes a strong interest in new agent development and will use Be Better ® University, the brand’s proven professional development and award-winning learning platform, to help agents build their businesses.

University, the brand’s proven professional development and award-winning learning platform, to help agents build their businesses. The team will take advantage of the many BHGRE® lifestyle resources to develop lasting relationships with clients. Most notable is PinPoint SM , a proprietary BHGRE® brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, to assist affiliated agents in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties.

, a proprietary BHGRE® brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, to assist affiliated agents in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties. The firm’s leadership will expand the business by attracting new agents and investing in specialized support staff to help increase agent efficiency and productivity.

The company will leverage its affiliation with the brand to extend its service area north into Northridge, Santa Clarita and Palmdale.

The multicultural office has agents from Armenia, Columbia, Cuba, Guatemala, India, Iran, Mexico and Poland, which complements the BHGRE® brand’s commitment to diversity and inclusion as part of its core values, P.A.I.G.E.

According to Realtor.com, the median home sales price in Burbank is $1M.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Town Center is the 28th BHGRE® affiliate in California.

“The city of Burbank and greater Los Angeles County are synonymous with a highly desirable and aspirational lifestyle. As new members of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network, Susan, Peter and Barinder are perfectly positioned to maximize their affiliation with real estate’s leading lifestyle brand. Their intention to grow and expand their business played a key role in their decision to join the brand. We are thrilled to partner with them to help drive their future success.”

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“As an independent firm, it is challenging to stay up to date on technology and tools to help agents remain competitive, so we knew we needed the backing of a powerful partner to fuel future growth. As a BHGRE affiliated company, we now have a tremendous support system allowing us to focus on what we are most passionate about – helping agents and clients achieve their goals. We are very excited to be part of a widely known and respected brand name that people trust and rely on for lifestyle inspiration 365 days a year.”

– Susan Featherly, Broker/Co-Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Town Center

“In a technology-based world, there is no substitute for personal care and experience. I learned the value of exceptional service during my career as a restaurant owner and it is just as critical to success in real estate. As a BHGRE affiliate, we will have access to incredible tools and technology that will dramatically enhance the level of service we can provide to our valued clients.”

– Peter Micalchuck, Co-Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Town Center

“We love the brand’s strategic focus on growth, which will be a strong recruiting message for us as we attract newer agents looking to build their businesses. We are confident that we can now offer more platforms and programs to help agents get to the next level, such as sophisticated marketing materials, a powerful CRM and websites designed for lead generation.”

-Barinder Chhina, Co-Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Town Center

