BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE ADDS PRESENCE IN SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO WITH AFFILIATION OF STEINBORN & ASSOCIATES REAL ESTATE

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC , a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, announced today that Steinborn & Associates Real Estate, a company that has been a community leader for over 50 years, has affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. Now known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates, the firm is headquartered in Las Cruces, NM.

The company is led by co-owners Amy and John Hummer, who acquired the firm in 2006. In 2019, the company generated approximately 1,300 transactions equating to $244 million in sales volume prior to its affiliation, ranking it number one in overall production among all real estate companies in Southern New Mexico.

With three offices and 100 affiliated agents, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates serves the greater Las Cruces region, including the village of Mesilla and Santa Teresa, NM. Steinborn Property Management and Steinborn TCN Commercial Real Estate will continue to do business under their current names and are not part of this affiliation.

Home to New Mexico State University, White Sands Missile Range and thriving healthcare and agricultural industries, the area has received national and international attention via Spaceport America, the nation’s first purpose built commercial spaceport and home to Virgin Galactic. The region, a popular destination for first-time homebuyers, families and retirees alike, has become a “bedroom” community to the adjacent and booming economy of El Paso.

Details:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates will be joining the Cartus Broker Network, a global relocation company. Cartus works with a worldwide client base serving corporate, government, and membership organizations with an expansive global footprint providing services into and out of more than 185 countries.

The company is excited to participate in Realogy’s affinity referral programs with Navy Federal Credit Union and Realogy Military Rewards as well as new programs under development.

on the boards of Mesilla Valley Hospice, the Junior League of Las Cruces, March of Dimes, New Mexico State College of Education Advisory, and the New Mexico Association of REALTORS®. Amy is a past Citizen of the Year Award recipient and REALTOR® of the Year by the Las Cruces Association of REALTORS®.

Most recently, John co-founded the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is also a managing partner of several real estate development companies with multi-family, office, retail and medical related projects. He is past chairman of the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce and Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance. He is currently an executive board member of The Borderplex Alliance, the economic development entity for El Paso, TX, Las Cruces, NM and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Quotes:

“Amy and John Hummer have both leveraged their highly successful careers in healthcare and banking to achieve success leading a brokerage and have contributed to Steinborn’s continued market leading position in Las Cruces. Along with their management team, they are the ideal leaders to join with us and grow the brand in this exciting area. They have been a vital part of the region’s business community for the past twenty years. They recognize that affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate uniquely positions them to expand their service area, welcome top talent to their team, and invest in their current agents with greater resources. Their consistent ranking as a market-leader is a testament to their vision, culture, and business development goals. I couldn’t be prouder to work together with them to grow their well-respected company in this lifestyle-driven market.”

-Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“We are proud of our market-leading position and deep connection to our community. We knew that the best way to further enrich the home buying and selling experience of our clients and increase our impact on our community was to tap into a sophisticated and powerful platform. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s robust suite of tools and technology are enhanced by the power of one of the most recognized lifestyle brands – Better Homes and Gardens. Joining the Cartus Broker Network, along with participating in Realogy’s current and future affinity programs, will yield tremendous benefits to both our team of professional REALTORS and clients. John and I, along with Qualifying Broker Connie Hettinga, intend to leverage all these opportunities with a renewed commitment to high performance and growth.”

-Amy Hummer, Broker/Co-owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes nearly 13,000 independent sales associates and more than 370 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas and Australia.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.