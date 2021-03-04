Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate announces 2020 top industry performers

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced its 2020 production award recipients for companies, teams and sales associates across its global network. Honorees represent the BHGRE® brand’s highest ranked performers among more than 12,500 affiliated sales professionals and approximately 390 offices across the United States, Canada, Jamaica and The Bahamas. Winners reflect the top producers in both closed units and sales volume.
“The past year presented many new challenges to our industry, making resiliency and adaptation key characteristics of success,” says Sherry Chris, President and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to honor this year’s strongest performers who have also demonstrated relentless drive, tremendous passion and extraordinary dedication in the pursuit of excellence.”
Top ranking, performance-based winners include:
Company Rankings: Units
- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers
- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group/The Milestone Team
- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes
- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group
- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill/First Realty Group
- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners
- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty
- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle
- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties
Company Rankings: Volume
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group/The Milestone Team
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty/Advantage Realty Valley Isle
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate J.F. Finnegan Realtors
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle
Team Ranking: Units
|The Jon Murray Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill
|Cam & Sean’s Real Estate Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners
|Tradition Home Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes
|Simple Sale, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle
|The Jamie Day Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill
|The Gina Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
|Spencer Hasch Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate homecity
|Copper Real Estate Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group
|The Elwell Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo Sarah Conway Properties Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
Team Ranking: Volume
Tradition Home Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes
|Sarah Conway Properties Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
|Spencer Hasch Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate homecity
|The Jon Murray Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill
|Cam & Sean’s Real Estate Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners
|Refined Realty Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group
|The Wilcox Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene The N Ward Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City HomesSimple Sale, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle
|Tammy Hendricks Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
Agent Ranking: Units
|Shaun Urwin, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
|James Rusch-Michener, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty
|Darcey Deetz, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners
|Rhonda Maehl, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Welcome Home
|Lisa Cunningham, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
|Sue Johnson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
|Karen Lance, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers
|Tobe Turpen, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates
|Georgie Pitron, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
|Benjamin Smail, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group
|Bradley Sheppard, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate homecity
Agent Ranking: Volume
|Kirk Lewis, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate homecity
|Holly Pascarella, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atchley Properties
|James Rusch-Michener, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty
|Shaun Urwin, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
|Georgie Pitron, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
|Kathy Vendel, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners
|Joe Espy, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
|Pamela Fullerton, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Highland Partners
|Surinder Gill, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners
|Joseph Ventura Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate J.F. Finnegan Realtors
Owner Ranking: Units
- Steffany Farmer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Legacy
- Barbara Zorn, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star
Gaetano Marra, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra*
- Lisa Paffrath, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Grand View North
*Joined in 2020
Owner Ranking: Volume
- Heidi Marchesotti, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Highland Partners
- Christian Cobo, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elite
- Steffany Farmer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Legacy
Owner-Led Team Ranking: Units
- Native American Group Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group
- The Misty SOLDwisch Home Selling Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations
- The Jim Starwalt Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes
Owner-Led Team Ranking: Volume
- They Myron Kiriu Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty
- The Misty SOLDwisch Home Selling Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations
- The Jim Starwalt Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes
Rookie of the Year
Units
John Hubbert, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fine Living
Volume
Morgan Whitney, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wostal Realty
Net Growth Awards
$350 million in volume and above
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
$75 million to $349.9 million in volume
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Murphy & Co.
$74.9 million and below
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo
Per Person Productivity Awards
Units
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gwin Realty
Volume
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
