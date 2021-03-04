You are here: Home / Press Release / Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate announces 2020 top industry performers

 Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced its 2020 production award recipients for companies, teams and sales associates across its global network. Honorees represent the BHGRE® brand’s highest ranked performers among more than 12,500 affiliated sales professionals and approximately 390 offices across the United States, Canada, Jamaica and The Bahamas. Winners reflect the top producers in both closed units and sales volume.  

“The past year presented many new challenges to our industry, making resiliency and adaptation key characteristics of success,” says Sherry Chris, President and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to honor this year’s strongest performers who have also demonstrated relentless drive, tremendous passion and extraordinary dedication in the pursuit of excellence.”

Top ranking, performance-based winners include: 

Company Rankings: Units

  1. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene 
  2. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers 
  3. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group/The Milestone Team 
  4. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes 
  5. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group 
  6. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill/First Realty Group 
  7. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners 
  8. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty
  9. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle 
  10. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties 

Company Rankings: Volume

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene 
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers 
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group/The Milestone Team
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners 
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes 
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group 
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty 
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty/Advantage Realty Valley Isle 
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate J.F. Finnegan Realtors 
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle 

Team Ranking: Units

The Jon Murray Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill
Cam & Sean’s Real Estate Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners 
Tradition Home Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes 
Simple Sale, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle 
The Jamie Day Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill 
The Gina Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group 
Spencer Hasch Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate homecity
Copper Real Estate Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group 
The Elwell Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo Sarah Conway Properties Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

Team Ranking: Volume


Tradition Home Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes 
Sarah Conway Properties Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene 
Spencer Hasch Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate homecity 
The Jon Murray Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill 
Cam & Sean’s Real Estate Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners 
Refined Realty Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group 
The Wilcox Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene The N Ward Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City HomesSimple Sale, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle
Tammy Hendricks Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

Agent Ranking: Units

Shaun Urwin, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North 
James Rusch-Michener, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty 
Darcey Deetz, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners 
Rhonda Maehl, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Welcome Home
Lisa Cunningham, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North 
Sue Johnson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene 
Karen Lance, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers 
Tobe Turpen, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates 
Georgie Pitron, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North
Benjamin Smail, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group 
Bradley Sheppard, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate homecity 

Agent Ranking: Volume

Kirk Lewis, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate homecity 
Holly Pascarella, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atchley Properties 
James Rusch-Michener, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty
Shaun Urwin, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North 
Georgie Pitron, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North 
Kathy Vendel, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners 
Joe Espy, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North 
Pamela Fullerton, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Highland Partners 
Surinder Gill, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners 
Joseph Ventura Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate J.F. Finnegan Realtors 


Owner Ranking: Units

  1. Steffany Farmer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Legacy  
  2. Barbara Zorn, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star 

Gaetano Marra, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra*

  1. Lisa Paffrath, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Grand View North

*Joined in 2020

Owner Ranking: Volume

  1. Heidi Marchesotti, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Highland Partners 
  2. Christian Cobo, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elite 
  3. Steffany Farmer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Legacy 

 Owner-Led Team Ranking: Units

  1. Native American Group Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Native American Group
  2. The Misty SOLDwisch Home Selling Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations
  3. The Jim Starwalt Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes

 Owner-Led Team Ranking: Volume

  1. They Myron Kiriu Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty
  2. The Misty SOLDwisch Home Selling Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations
  3. The Jim Starwalt Team, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes

Rookie of the Year

Units
John Hubbert, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fine Living 

Volume
Morgan Whitney, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wostal Realty

Net Growth Awards 

$350 million in volume and above
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North 

$75 million to $349.9 million in volume
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Murphy & Co. 

$74.9 million and below
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo

Per Person Productivity Awards

Units
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gwin Realty

Volume
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North 

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes more than 12,500 independent sales associates and more than 390 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.

