BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION OF LEADING INDEPENDENT ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y., FIRM

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Team based in Warwick, N.Y., which expands the brand’s service area in Hudson Valley, N.Y., and Sussex County, N.J.

The firm is led by second-generation broker Geoff Green and president Vikki Garby. Green grew up around his parents’ real estate brokerage business and began his real estate career in the commercial sector, working for Pyramid Management Group, a shopping center developer in New York and Massachusetts. In 2005, he briefly joined his father’s residential brokerage in Goshen, N.Y., before opening his full-service firm in Warwick, N.Y., in 2006. Now with two offices, the company has ranked in the top 10 of all real estate offices in Orange County, N.Y., and Sussex County, N.J. Garby began her career in investment banking and real estate investing, leveraging her experience to transition into a real estate sales career in 2015.

The company serves residential clients across various price points in the Hudson Valley of New York and Sussex County in New Jersey, with divisions specializing in new construction, and commercial and luxury properties.

The picturesque Hudson Valley in New York and Vernon Township in New Jersey are surrounded by mountains, lakes and farms, offering old-school country charm with a modern touch. The nearby Appalachian trails make it a hot spot year-round with many hiking opportunities. The area is also popular with skiers and boaters. Warwick’s downtown village imparts a touch of the city with many restaurants and boutiques, while many large farms support the region’s significant agrotourism business.

Details:

Green intends to strategically recruit professional, career-minded agents in any phase of their careers who will be attracted to the BHGRE® brand’s unique design and lifestyle content and resources to help them stay connected and remain relevant before, during and after the real estate transaction.

Green is also looking to expand the company and its influence by adding offices in key regions.

Agents will be drawn to the vast array of business-building tools, products, and resources the BHGRE® brand offers, including the MoxiWorks product suite, which will support increased agent productivity, enhance the client experience and drive efficiencies.

Green will tap into the marketing power of Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate ® , the brand’s sophisticated luxury marketing program, to increase the firm’s presence in the area’s luxury market and to cater to the specific needs of high-end clientele.

PinPoint SM , the proprietary BHGRE ® brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash, Meredith's customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in supporting client acquisition for the firm's affiliated agents.

Agents will be well-positioned for increased productivity with access to Be Better ® University, the brand's proven professional development and award-winning learning platform. Courses are available to affiliated brokers and agents across various topics, from luxury certification to productivity training, technology, and skill development. Classes and workshops are offered live, virtually, and on-demand.

Commitment to their community through sponsorships, fundraising, volunteering, and donations is a prominent component of the brokerage's culture. The company supports organizations such as the Backpack Snack Attack, the Warwick Humane Society, and the Rotary. In addition, the company created Team Up for Hope, which helps nonprofits at the forefront of mental health and addiction.

Realtor.com reports that the median listing price for a home in the village of Warwick, N.Y. is $499,000, while the median listing price in Vernon Township, N.J. is $285,500.

Quotes:

“Growing up in the real estate business, Geoff naturally developed deep industry knowledge on everything from residential and commercial to land development. His emphasis on building a core competency in technology platforms has created a dynamic environment for sustained agent growth and exceptional client support. Vikki’s real estate expertise paired with her passion for helping clients navigate the home buying and selling process are significant factors in helping to build a thriving real estate brokerage. We are thrilled to partner with both Geoff and Vikki in further expanding the company into new markets.”

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes, and Gardens® Real Estate

“My goal was always to be a regional brokerage, an objective we accomplished over the last 15 years. Our partnership with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate positions our company to achieve an even more aggressive growth strategy that will solidify our future. Now we will benefit from the competitive edge of being affiliated with the industry’s only lifestyle brand. Not only will this enhance our value to our agents and clients, but it also provides a highly effective platform for continued growth and expansion.”

– Geoff Green, Broker/Owner, Better Homes, and Gardens Real Estate Green Team

“My primary focus is to ensure our agents continue to be well supported as they work toward their career goals. The brand’s proven professional development and client acquisition programs combined with national networking opportunities for our agents will help them grow their businesses, which is exactly what they are seeking. In addition, the simple fact that our amazing support staff no longer needs to create our own resources and materials means the sales associates will receive even more support from our leadership team.”

– Vikki Garby, President, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Team

