Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate announces affiliation with Florida Keys Star Properties

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Star Properties of the Florida Keys based in Key Largo, Fla., has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand. The company will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Destinations.

Founded and led by Jaclyn Kelley, a boutique brokerage in Key Largo serves the Upper Florida Keys, focusing on the islands of Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada. With one office and 15 affiliated agents, the firm is on track to account for nearly $25 million in sales volume in 2020. The majority of agents are originally from the area, providing an unparalleled, in-depth knowledge of the market that sets the company apart from competitors.

According to Kelley, COVID-19 has heightened interest in the area as consumers seek second homes in less populated areas. The ability to work from home has also increased activity in the Florida Keys market. As a result, people are spending more time in their vacation properties.

The Florida Keys are a unique chain of islands connected by bridges stretching for 100 miles that appeals to year-round residents and vacation homeowners alike. The region’s tropical climate, beautiful ocean vistas and marine life create a stunning backdrop for water-based activities such as swimming, paddle boarding, boating, fishing, snorkeling and scuba diving.

Details:

Kelley entered the real estate industry in 2002 at the age of 22 and founded her brokerage in 2014. An active member of local, state and national REALTOR® associations, Kelley has devoted countless hours to advancing the real estate profession.

Kelley will leverage her extensive professional and association experience along with the power of the BHGRE brand to attract top-producing teams to the firm.

Brand awareness in the market is especially high: nearly 70 percent of women in the area are Better Homes & Gardens magazine or other Meredith-owned magazine subscribers and can be directly reached through BHGRE’s proprietary marketing tool PinPointSM. This feature utilizes Better Homes & Gardens® magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation’s consumer behavior data harvested from its 175 million consumers, allowing affiliated agents to reach potential buyers for specific properties.

Entry-level properties are priced around $400,000. Coastal properties priced around $650,000 are highly desirable and are moving quickly in the balanced market, which has about six months of inventory.

The firm specializes in properties in the $750,000 to $1 million price range.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Destinations is the 13th Florida firm to affiliate with the BHGRE® network.

Quotes:

“Jaclyn has built an incredible company as a result of her passion, grit and authentic brand of leadership. Her decision to affiliate with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate reflects her clear vision of growth as she looks to expand her team and extend the company’s service areas. Her commitment to technology as a path to increase production for her agents, coupled with her confidence in the brand’s ability to connect with consumers, exemplifies her forward-thinking leadership. We are excited to welcome Jaclyn and her team to the network and support her future expansion.”

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“The Florida Keys have always captured the imagination of visitors and residents alike, with its tropical climate and lifestyle focus. It is critical that I provide my team with the best tools and technology to enhance their ability to serve our clients with distinction. I recognized that I needed the right affiliation to help achieve even greater success. At its core, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is a uniquely consumer-focused brand and that really resonates with me. In addition, the brand’s core values of passion, authenticity, inclusion, growth and excellence align perfectly with my business philosophy.”

Jaclyn Kelley, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Destinations

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes nearly 13,000 independent sales associates and more than 370 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.