BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION WITH LEADING MONTEREY, CALIF. INDEPENDENT FIRM

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Monterey-based C&C Real Estate has affiliated with the brand and will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate By The Sea. The company’s service area includes communities within the Monterey Peninsula, including Carmel, Carmel Valley, Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove, Monterey, Seaside and Marina. The brokerage will be headquartered in downtown Carmel By the Sea on Lincoln & 6th.

Childhood best friends Kevin Cesario and Kyle Chernetsky started a property management business in 2013 and began handling home sales in 2018. Their client base is primarily second home buyers looking for investment properties and vacation homes to ultimately become retirement homes. They have leveraged their success in property management and home renovations to provide experienced counsel on home values and pricing for the market.

Located on California’s central coast, the Monterey Peninsula provides scenic views and diverse outdoor landscapes from sandy shores to rocky mountain ranges. Whether it’s kayaking along the famed Cannery Row, sightseeing along the famous Big Sur Coast Highway or playing the world-renowned Pebble Beach golf links, the region offers a wide range of activities. The surrounding Monterey County is California’s third largest agricultural producer, supporting 76,000 jobs and $4.4 billion to the county’s economic output. Likewise, the county supplies 61% of the nation’s leaf lettuce and 57% of its celery.

The company differentiates itself from competitors with a strong digital marketing focus. Every property listing is promoted with innovative tools, such as Matterport 3D virtual tours, drone footage, and individual websites with unique search engine marketing campaigns to enhance the buyer experience and increase visibility for the listing.

Previously focusing on investment property sales, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate By The Sea is making a shift towards second homes and owner-occupied homes.

The Monterey market is perfectly poised to leverage PinPoint SM . This proprietary BHGRE ® tool utilizes consumer behavior data assisting affiliated agents to more effectively reach potential buyers for specific properties. The information is harvested from 175 million consumers who engage with Better Homes & Gardens ® magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation.

The firm's new Carmel office emulates trends from BHGRE's exclusive Office Design Guides created in tandem with Max Wilker, Style Director from Meredith Corporation. The guides contain specific design inspiration, tips and resources for offices in suburban, urban and luxury markets – a true advantage for affiliated BHGRE companies.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate By The Sea is the ninth California firm to affiliate with the BHGRE network in the past 18 months. They become the 19th BHGRE franchisee in California.

“Kevin and Kyle are perfect examples of how we continue to attract the next generation of real estate leaders. Their property management experience allowed them to transition smoothly into sales and launch their brokerage. They recognize how the BHGRE brand’s strong focus on lifestyle will help attract new clients and recruit more agents. We look forward to working with Kevin and Kyle to help their company grow in one of the most beautiful counties of the California coastline. -Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“After gaining success in the property management industry, Kyle and I recognized the potential to create a complementary business by starting our own brokerage in the Monterey Peninsula. We were thrilled to discover that Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate presented a strong value proposition that combined a passionate focus on community and client care with a strong emphasis on growth. The vast array of tools, resources and programs that the brand has to offer will bring our company to the next level and allow our affiliated agents to better serve their clientele.”

-Kevin Cesario, Broker/Co-Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate By The Sea

“By joining Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kevin and I can elevate our brokerage business by aligning with the only real estate lifestyle brand, a move that will truly resonate with our way of life in the Monterrey Peninsula. We are excited about the ability to attract new clients and recruit new agents to the company with the backing of a strong and highly admired lifestyle brand.”

-Kyle Chernetsky, Broker/Co-Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate By The Sea

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes nearly 13,000 independent sales associates and more than 370 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.