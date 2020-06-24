BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES FIRST COMPANY IN BRAND HISTORY TO AFFILIATE THROUGH ENTIRELY VIRTUAL PROCESS

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Gaetano Marra, the lead of the Gaetano Marra Homes Team, has opened a new Connecticut brokerage and affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. The new Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes is based in Monroe and serves Fairfield and New Haven Counties.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes is the first company in the BHGRE® brand’s history to affiliate with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate through an entirely virtual process. Marra, the broker/owner, will be joined by nearly 30 agents and his existing support staff, in the new brokerage. The team did 281 transactions in 40 different communities in 2019 equating to $67 million in sales volume.

Fairfield County, known for its small, quaint New England towns and proximity to New York, is the most affluent county in the state with a median household income of approximately $91,000 according to the U.S Census. It is home to nine Fortune 500 companies including Charter Communications and Xerox Corporation. Adjacent New Haven County also has a noted shoreline and family-oriented communities; it is also home to Yale University.

Details:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes is the second Connecticut-based BHGRE ® franchise joining Middlebury’s Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bannon & Hebert.

franchise joining Middlebury’s Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bannon & Hebert. Marra, who was born and raised in the region, entered real estate in 2007 and became a full-time agent in 2013. He launched the team 2018.

The Gaetano Marra Homes team began 2020 with the highest sales volume of more than 18,000 Connecticut real estate professionals, according to Smart MLS. Through April, the team generated over $9.8 million in sales volume prior to its affiliation with the BHGRE network.

Marra reports that the region’s housing market has remained strong throughout the last several months. The lack of existing inventory has been exacerbated by a large number of potential buyers from New York City and surrounding towns creating multiple bids on a large number of properties.

Quotes:

“Gaetano has run one of the most successful teams in Connecticut and was ready to build a more profitable brokerage as the next step in his career. Over the last several months, he worked with our team exclusively in a virtual environment to learn about our best-in-class BHGRE learning platforms, supportive culture and tools that will help his new company become successful. This exciting milestone was a high-touch process powered by excellent service, collaboration and incredible technology. Gaetano understands the power of the BHGRE brand and how we can work collaboratively to bring to fruition his vision of how his brokerage can provide a new experience for both agents and clients. We are looking forward to helping him launch and grow his company.”

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

“I’ve always run the team like a brokerage and actually had my broker’s license before I started to explore opening my own company. I had a vision of what a modern brokerage could look like with great opportunities for agents to provide for their families, while enjoying their profession and offering unparalleled support to their clients. I also have a passion for helping other agents improve their businesses. When I first met the BHGRE team, I knew it was the right fit. We are looking forward to a strategic partnership that will allow us to grow. The brand gives us instant and recognizable cache that is aided by our local expertise. From the Yale District to our incredible communities, beaches and wide array of home styles, our Connecticut lifestyle is unique and it matches what the brand stands for.”

Gaetano Marra, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes

