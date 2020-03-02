BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE BOLSTERS TEXAS PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF I-20 TEAM REAL ESTATE

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, announced today that I-20 Team Real Estate has affiliated with the brand. Now known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate I-20 Team, the firm serves the greater Tyler, Texas market.

The company, which originated as a team in 2004, is led by co-owners Todd Richardson, Melisa Terry and Trish Anderson. With two offices and 20 affiliated agents, BHGRE I-20 Team serves suburban Tyler, the ninth fastest growing city in Texas, as well as Lindale, Hideaway, Tyler, Mineola, Van, Bullard, Flint, Grand Saline, Canton, Winona and Quitman.

Located directly between Dallas and Shreveport, La. on Interstate 20, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate I-20 Team serves a region noted for its attractive lifestyle offerings, Southern charm and highly rated schools. Home to three universities, superior healthcare facilities as well as numerous golf courses, lakes and natural parks, Lindale is a popular choice for families as well as retirees.

-20 Team becomes the ninth BHGRE® franchise in Texas.

The Lindale housing market enjoys high affordability with a median home sales price of approximately $246,500 compared to the national mark of $274,500, according to the National Association of Realtors®.

I-20 Team Real Estate was responsible for more than $40 million in sales volume in 2019.

“Texas is home to some of the fastest growing cities in the country. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate I-20 Team is perfectly positioned to leverage regional population surges to drive growth for the company and its affiliated agents. As the BHGRE network continues its expansion in Texas, we are thrilled to work with the I-20 Team to grow and amplify our brand’s presence in the great state of Texas.”

–Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“Living in Lindale is like living your life on vacation, which makes our affiliation with perhaps the most widely known lifestyle brand a perfect fit for our agents and clients. We are attracting so many buyers because of our lifestyle, schools and affordability. Retirees are also taking advantage and enjoying our golf courses and outdoor activities. Our affiliated agents see tremendous value in the brand’s offerings, particularly in the lifestyle content, suite of technology tools and professional development opportunities. With the expansion of our company’s value proposition, we are poised to welcome new and experienced agents to our company to help them grow their businesses.”

-Todd Richardson, Broker/Co-Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate I-20 Team

