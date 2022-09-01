BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE BRAND EXPANDS OKLAHOMA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS GREEN COUNTRY

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Country based in Tulsa, O.K., which expands the brand’s service area in the Sooner State.

The firm was established in 2018 by U.S. Navy veteran, Kristy Kowalski and serves Northeast Oklahoma, including Tulsa, Owasso, Jenks, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Stillwater, Kifer and Coweta.

After a career of service in the U.S. Navy, which included elite duty and two combat tours in Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Kowalski entered real estate in 2014 as an agent. She takes pride in assisting many military veterans in the purchase of their new home by leveraging their VA benefits.

Recognized by their community as a trustworthy company with dedicated agents who follow through on their commitments, the brokerage works with a wide range of real estate clients from first-time homebuyers, move-up buyers, downsizing clients and investors.

The second largest city in Oklahoma, and one of the nation’s top 50 largest cities, Tulsa is home to Tulsa University and Oral Roberts University and satellite campuses for the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University. The city is a hub for finance, aviation, telecommunications and technology.

Kowalski will leverage her affiliation with the BHGRE® brand to attract new agents to the firm and increase market share.

The company currently operates from a hub in Tulsa’s vibrant downtown. Plans to open a satellite office in Southern Tulsa will serve to increase the brokerage’s service area in the city.

Kowalski built her company from the ground up focusing on professional development and coaching new agents to help them become top producers. Agent productivity will be further enhanced by the brand’s vast array of business-building tools, products and resources, including the powerful MoxiWorks product suite, which will enhance the client experience and drive greater efficiencies.

Kowalski will leverage Be Better ® University, the brand’s proven professional development and award-winning learning platform, to help new and experienced agents gain a competitive advantage in their market. Courses are available to affiliated brokers and agents across various topics, from luxury certification to productivity, technology, and skill development. Classes and workshops are offered live, virtually and on-demand.

, the proprietary BHGRE brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in supporting client acquisition for the company’s affiliated agents. Community service is an important focus for the firm, which supports the Tulsa’s Family and Children’s Services, an organization promoting the well-being and behavioral health of adults, children and families, and the Little Lighthouse, which serves special needs children.

Realtor.com reports that the median listing price for a home in Tulsa, O.K., is approximately $238,000.

“Kristy has cultivated a highly successful performance-driven culture by incorporating the structure and accountability she learned in the U.S. Navy into her business. She firmly believes that her agents are indispensable to the business and that accountability goes both ways. ‘Heart and Hustle’ is the motto that Kristy lives by and is at the heart of her brokerage. Kristy and her team are an excellent addition to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network. We are confident in their continued success with the support of the brand.”

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“We are all about providing our agents with the resources and tools they need to excel. Our association with such an iconic brand that is a trusted household name will help distinguish our agents in the marketplace and complement their deep, local knowledge of the city and the evolving needs of their clients. Now with our affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, our agents will benefit from consumer-focused programs such as Text BHGRE, the magazine subscription program and proprietary lifestyle content to stay connected to clients and cultivate meaningful and lasting relationships to fuel their business.”

– Kristy Kowalski, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Country

