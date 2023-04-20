BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE BRAND WELCOMES A 30-YEAR-OLD BROKERAGE SERVING GREATER TOPSAIL ISLAND AREA, NORTH CAROLINA

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Treasure in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina. For more than 30 years, the brokerage has served the mainland areas of Sneads Ferry, Holly Ridge, Jacksonville, and Wilmington as well as the three beach towns on Topsail Island: North Topsail Beach, Surf City and Topsail Beach.

Treasure Realty was founded in 1990 by Richard Baker and Tim Baker, with Tim recently taking over sole ownership of the realty assets. With offices in both Sneads Ferry and Surf City, the cousins have established over the last three and a half decades a brokerage that specializes in residential, commercial, and investment properties, property management, land development, and assistance to military homebuyers. Tim knows that the guidance and steady hand provided by Richard through the years have made all the difference in Treasure’s growth.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Treasure is well-known for its compassion and commitment to the community. Operating under its guiding principle of “One Matters,” the team believes that every single person they encounter matters. This concierge service approach is why Tim believes the company consistently ranks as an area’s top producer in transactions.

The company’s service area is diverse, ranging from residential homes in the mainland communities of Surf City, Hampstead, Sneads Ferry and Holly Ridge, to homes for military clients who are stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, as well as beach and Intracoastal Waterway properties on Topsail Island. The 26-mile-long barrier island popular with retirees, second-home owners and investors also has a quickly growing base of year-round residents. While many of the area’s premier activities are related to its beaches and ocean access, there are also recreational opportunities such as visiting local art galleries, dining at the many restaurants and cafes, attending outdoor festivals and concerts or enjoying the mild climate at one of the local parks. Soundside Park in Surf City for example features a boat ramp, a kayak/SUP launch that is handicap accessible, a large children’s playground and outdoor space where festivals, events, concerts and movies are held.

Details:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Treasure’s affiliated agents will have access to world class built-in marketing resources and a variety of options of advertising components to complement the brokerage’s efforts.

Affiliated agents will have access to state-of-the-art lead generation tools and the unique BHGRE ® lifestyle programs, resources, and content to help develop lasting relationships with clients throughout the state. PinPoint SM , a proprietary BHGRE brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties.

Tim is looking to organically grow the brokerage by fostering the "One Matters" principle and attracting agents who share those values.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Treasure encourages a service-driven culture that prioritizes the needs of its clients beyond the homebuying and selling process. This philosophy compliments the BHGRE brand’s commitment to passion and excellence as part of its core values, P.A.I.G.E.

The firm is involved in several local charitable activities. They regularly sponsor beach festivals, local school activities and recreational sports teams as well as 4th of July celebrations. They also work with many local charities such as Share the Table, the Christian Broadcast Network, MAP International, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and many local churches in the area.

Quotes:

“Since 1990 the firm has forged a reputation as a highly knowledgeable and reliable real estate brokerage driven to serve clients, agents and the community. Tim and his affiliated agents are passionate about the level of service they provide and take great pride in helping people own, rent and live in their favorite place. It’s our privilege to welcome Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Treasure to our network and offer the resources, support and brand power to assist them in their further growth and expansion.”

- Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

“In addition to immediate name recognition, our affiliated agents will benefit from the brand’s sophisticated marketing resources, tools and technology that will enable them to shine and provide their clients with a real estate experience that is unmatched in the marketplace. We are all extremely excited about the opportunity to achieve new business goals with the support of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.”

- Timothy Baker, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Treasure

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 12,400 independent sales associates in approximately 420 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia, and Turkey.Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate logo, and BHGRE® are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.