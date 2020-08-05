Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate enters The Lake of the Ozarks

by

Diana Sutherland, team leader of The Sutherland Group, is joined by Rod Barr of the Barr Group LLC, whose wife Tracy Barr is a member of The Sutherland Group. Rod will serve as the designated broker for the company. All three will have ownership in the firm.

Lake of the Ozarks is a vibrant lake community of outdoor enthusiasts growing in popularity as people seek more open spaces in less populated areas where they can ease into retirement or work remotely. Historically, the community was primarily a second home market, but it is increasingly becoming a place for primary residence. The majority of buyers are in their 50s to 60s and come from the surrounding states of Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois, with growing interest from California. With more than 1,150 miles of shoreline, the area is known for the availability of lakeside properties with private docks, a feature not often seen in other lake communities.

Details:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lake Realty is the fourth Missouri firm to affiliate with the BHGRE® brand and the first in the lake region.

The company is the 11th to join Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in the last 12 months.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lake Realty plans to expand its presence to the east side of the lake with a second office location in Osage Beach.

Entry-level single-family home prices in Lake of the Ozarks usually range between $250,000-$350,000. Due to increased interest in the community, very little inventory exists in the lower price ranges and prices at all levels are increasing.

Despite the lack of inventory, Lake of the Ozarks offers more affordable lake-front living than other Midwest lakefront communities.

The luxury home market at The Lake of the Ozarks is expanding dramatically, and offers high end homes with prices ranging from $1.5 million-to $5 million.

Sutherland, who has worked in the real estate industry for more than 35 years, was affiliated with a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise early in her career.

As a company that caters to second home buyers enamored of lakefront living, Sutherland believes that PinPointSM, BHGRE’s proprietary predictive marketing tool that utilizes Better Homes & Gardens® magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will provide a competitive edge in attracting buyers.

Quotes:

“As real estate experts, Diana, Rod and Tracy immediately recognized the value of the BHGRE brand’s extensive resources and high impact technology. We are known in the real estate industry as ‘the lifestyle brand.’ They are excited to utilize our marketing assets, training and offerings like PinPoint to help attract and assist clients, support their agents and grow their company in The Lake of the Ozarks, one of the nation’s premier lakefront markets.”

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“Over the course of my career, I have worked for independents as well as franchised firms in a variety of capacities. I am confident that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s strong brand recognition and best-in-class tools will fuel growth for our company and support client acquisition in an area known for its attractive and unique lifestyle.”

Diana Sutherland, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lake Realty

