BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS ARIZONA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF FORMER REAL LIVING S.J. FOWLER REAL ESTATE

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate S.J. Fowler based in the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metropolitan area.

The firm is led by Steven J. Fowler, a military veteran. After leaving the military, he started a career in real estate sales, opening his own brokerage in 1993. With nearly 90 agents and two offices, the company specializes in residential and commercial sales, as well as property management. Investment properties make up a considerable percentage of the firm’s business, from two-unit duplexes to apartment complexes.

Low taxes, a low cost of living, 300 days of sunshine on average per year and a strong economy make the Greater Phoenix area a draw for many people. Economic drivers include financial services, manufacturing, tourism and healthcare. Luke Air Force Base in nearby Glendale is a major military training base. A popular retirement destination, Phoenix is also desirable for snowbirds who have second homes in the area.

Fowler, who was part of the first Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise system operated by Meredith Corporation during the late 80s and 90s, believes strongly in the power of the widely known and respected lifestyle brand to help his company connect with consumers in his market.

, the proprietary BHGRE brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play an important role in supporting client acquisition for Fowler’s affiliated agents. Fowler intends to grow his business by recruiting more agents to the company by leveraging the learning and professional development programs in Be Better ® University, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand’s proven learning platform, to support increased agent productivity.

University, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand’s proven learning platform, to support increased agent productivity. Fowler holds a number of designations, including Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Brokerage Manager (CRB) and Seller Representative Specialist (SRS). He is also Quality Service Certified.

As the former Chairman for Commercial Meetings at the Board of REALTORS®, Fowler also enjoys sharing his expertise in commercial real estate. He has also been recognized as an Outstanding Volunteer for the Board of REALTORS®.

Realtor.com reports that the median sales price for a home in Phoenix is $410,000. Homes in Mesa are selling at a median price of $405,000, while the median home sales price in Scottsdale is $725,000

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate to help him take advantage of the tremendous growth opportunities in the Greater Phoenix market. His experience and reputation within the industry is impressive. We look forward to enhancing his recruiting efforts with the brand’s wide array of business-building support and resources. We are indebted to his considerable service to both his country and his industry and are deeply proud to have him as part of the BHGRE® network.”

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“The broad appeal and credibility of the Better Homes and Gardens® brand, coupled with the incredibly robust collection of BHGRE® tools, technology and support, will elevate our business in new and important ways. We have always prided ourselves on our collaborative and supportive culture, with the ability to offer our agents growth opportunities thanks to our diversified lines of business. Now with a comprehensive learning platform, sophisticated marketing tools and extensive referral networks, we can help our agents become even more productive.”

– Steven J. Fowler, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate S.J. Fowler

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes more than 12,500 independent sales associates and approximately 390 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Dotdash Meredith licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.