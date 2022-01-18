BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS CALIFORNIA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF BLOOM GROUP, INC.

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bloom Group based in Visalia, Calif.

Established in 2015, the market-leading firm is led by Borna and Saba Binesh. Borna grew up in Visalia, started his real estate career in 2006 and quickly became a top producer, later earning his broker’s license. His experience matched with his passion for the community, due to his local roots, is what led him to launching a brokerage that would help redefine and elevate the local real estate industry. Saba is a highly successful agent who began her career in Vancouver, Canada before relocating to Visalia. With three offices and more than 70 agents, the boutique brokerage services Visalia, Tulare, Fresno and Kings County in the Central Valley of California. The company has consistently ranked as a leading independent brokerage.

Conveniently located within driving distance of coastal and mountain destinations, the area is also a three-hour drive to northern or southern California. The cultural, economic and commercial hub for San Joaquin County, Visalia is a thriving community with a small-town feel that offers many amenities found in larger cities such as a vibrant performing arts center, museums, a farmers’ market and fine dining. Agriculture, healthcare, education and county services are the largest employment sectors. Located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Visalia offers residents convenient access to Sequoia and Yosemite National Parks.

In addition to leveraging the firm’s affiliation to recruit new agents, Borna and Saba intend to expand the firm’s service area outward from its Visalia hub south into Porterville, west into Kings County and north to Fresno.

PinPoint SM , the proprietary BHGRE ® brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play an important role in supporting client acquisition for the company’s affiliated agents.

, the proprietary BHGRE brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play an important role in supporting client acquisition for the company’s affiliated agents. The learning and professional development programs in Be Better ® University, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand’s proven learning platform, will support increased agent productivity.

University, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand’s proven learning platform, will support increased agent productivity. Affiliated agents will benefit from marketing programs that allow them to fortify and sustain relationships with past clients to support referrals and repeat business.

Borna and Saba will tap into the marketing power of Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate ® , the brand’s unique luxury program, to increase the firm’s presence in the area’s luxury market.

, the brand’s unique luxury program, to increase the firm’s presence in the area’s luxury market. Realtor.com reports that the median sales price for a home in San Joaquin County is $503,000. Homes in Visalia and Tulare are selling at a median price of $325,000 and $327,000, respectively, making the region one of the most affordable places to live in California.

“Borna and Saba’s approach to business prioritizes clients, community and culture. This mindset aligns very closely with the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate core business values of passion, authenticity, inclusion, growth, and excellence, making us perfect partners. Known and respected as a locally rooted brokerage whose agents value hard work and integrity, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bloom Group will leverage the brand’s extensive marketing resources, business building tools and top-tier technology to help strengthen and expand their business. We are excited to welcome Borna, Saba and their entire team to the BHGRE® network and look forward to helping them achieve their growth goals.”

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“As a highly collaborative company, we pride ourselves on being a brokerage that helps agents grow. After expanding from one office to three, we realized that we needed a partner with new ideas and more robust offerings to help accelerate growth. As part of a larger network with scalable resources, we have so much more to offer our agents. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate will support our goals for furthering growth thanks to the tremendous tools, technology, guidance and support that come with being a part of this widely known and highly respected brand. We intend to expand our “garden” and continue to “bloom” throughout our community as a new member of the BHGRE® network.”

-Borna Binesh, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bloom Group

“Our key differentiator has always been that we take a personal approach to every client’s situation to ensure they have a highly satisfying and individualized experience. Having access to the many resources available through the BHGRE® brand will enable our agents to spend more time with their clients and provide a more efficient

experience from start to finish.”

-Saba Binesh, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bloom Group

