BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS CALIFORNIA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF CENTRAL VALLEY BROKERAGE

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Integrity Real Estate Center Inc., based in Stockton, Calif., has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand. The company will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Integrity Real Estate.

The firm is led by broker/owner Janet Ramirez and serves a wide range of clients across California’s Central Valley, including San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties.

Ramirez started her career in the mortgage industry. During the subprime crisis, she helped many friends and family avoid foreclosure and pursued her real estate license to provide a more comprehensive level of support. She opened her real estate brokerage in 2008.

The Central Valley is one of the world’s most productive agricultural regions and is the primary source for most of the produce sold in the United States. Home to several large manufacturing, general services and agricultural companies, the Central Valley also serves as a popular bedroom community for people working in San Francisco and the eastern region of the Bay Area.

Ramirez will leverage Be Better ® University, the brand’s proven professional development and award-winning training platform, to support increased productivity for her agents and attract new agents to the company.

University, the brand’s proven professional development and award-winning training platform, to support increased productivity for her agents and attract new agents to the company. Affiliated agents will gain a competitive advantage in the market with PinPoint SM . This proprietary BHGRE ® brand tool taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, to assist affiliated agents in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties.

. This proprietary BHGRE brand tool taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, to assist affiliated agents in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties. The brand’s core values of Passion, Authenticity, Inclusion, Growth and Excellence resonated deeply with Ramirez, who guides her agents to make all of their decisions with integrity to best serve their clients’ needs.

Ramirez is a top-performing agent consistently recognized by her local real estate association, Lodi Association of Realtors. She is also ranked as one of the nation’s top real estate agents by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). She is the only REALTOR ® in San Joaquin County to earn a place on the NAHREP Top 250.

in San Joaquin County to earn a place on the NAHREP Top 250. Realtor.com reports that the median sales price for a home in San Joaquin County is $517,500, the median sales price in Stanislaus County is $431,500 and homes in Sacramento County are selling for a median price of $501,500.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Integrity Real Estate is the 26th BHGRE® affiliate in California.

“Janet’s focus on integrity as the company’s guiding principle is a powerful platform from which to grow and expand in the Central Valley. Her reputation as a highly ethical and successful business leader is admirable. Her dedication to the success of her agents as well as providing top-notch service to her clients, has played a significant role in the growth of her brokerage. She recognized that further growth would require greater support and infrastructure. We are thrilled that Janet chose to partner with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate to expand her business.”

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“In today’s dynamic real estate environment, staying current on agent training, market trends and consumer preferences is critical to remain relevant. As a small firm, we knew we needed additional resources and support to bring our company to the next level. The depth and breadth of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s tools, technology and marketing programs will play a significant role in increasing our agents’ productivity as well as the firm’s market share.”

– Janet Ramirez, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Integrity Real Estate

