BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS CALIFORNIA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF RANCHO CUCAMONGA BROKERAGE

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Properties Unlimited based in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

The firm is led by Daniel and Heidi Burns, who first opened their brokerage in 1980. The company serves a wide range of first-time, move-up, relocation and downsizing clients across California’s San Bernardino and Riverside Counties from the High Desert to Temecula.

Located within commuting distance to Los Angeles, Rancho Cucamonga offers housing at a more moderate price point than the surrounding cities and a small-town environment. The area is centrally located between the beach and mountains, with access to many outdoor pursuits as well as cultural offerings and sporting events in nearby Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Diego, Palm Springs and Las Vegas.

Rancho Cucamonga is a very competitive location for the manufacturing, warehousing and logistics industries because of its easy access to transportation facilities and ports of entry. Healthcare and higher education are also major economic drivers across San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

Daniel and Heidi will leverage the firm’s enhanced value proposition and the BHGRE brand’s high profile to recruit new agents to the firm.

The training and professional development programs in Be Better ® University, the brand’s proven professional development and award-winning training platform, will support increased agent productivity.

The team will gain a competitive advantage in the market by PinPoint SM . This proprietary BHGRE ® brand tool taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation's customer database of more than 175 million consumers to assist affiliated agents in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties.

. This proprietary BHGRE brand tool taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers to assist affiliated agents in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties. Daniel and Heidi have been active in their state and local REALTOR® associations. Daniel, a former Navy pilot, served as CAR Director and President of the Inland Empire West Association of REALTORS®. Heidi has served on and chaired the CAR Ethics Committee.

Daniel and Heidi are passionate about giving back to the community and are involved in many charitable activities that range from education to food insecurity. Dedicated to their local community’s needs, Daniel serves as Secretary for the West End Real Estate Professionals, a 501(c)(3) organization, while Heidi is an active board member of the West End YMCA and has served as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Realtor.com reports that the median sales price for a home in San Bernardino County is $465,000 and the median sales price in Riverside County is $540,000. The firm’s average price range is $550,000 to $800,000.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Properties Unlimited is the 25th BHGRE® affiliate in California.

“Dan and Heidi have an impressive history and knowledge of the real estate industry. Their dedication to growth and providing top-notch agent and client support will be elevated to new heights through their affiliation with the BHGRE® brand. I applaud the passion and support they provide to their community and their involvement in many charitable organizations making a difference in their region. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate family and are excited to support their growth plans and continued success.”

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“Over the last 40 years in the industry, I have learned how important it is to move with the business. Affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate represents a significant move for us as we look to drive growth to reach a higher level of success. We recognize that moving is not as simple as just a house transaction, but it’s the jumpstart for new lifestyles, new careers or to build and grow families. Now it’s our turn to move up and grow our team of agents with the help of all the benefits, resources and support that comes with being part of the BHGRE® network.”

– Dan Burns, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Properties Unlimited

“We are excited to tap into the powerful brand recognition that comes from being a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliate. We can build upon our strong foundation and help our agents reach new clients and develop lasting relationships with them beyond the transaction. The brand’s incredible vibrancy, which permeates throughout the executive team and entire network, appeals to us deeply. We are energized by the brand’s many new approaches, sophisticated marketing materials and top-tier technology support to fuel growth for our company.”

– Heidi Burns, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Properties Unlimited

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes more than 12,500 independent sales associates and approximately 390 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.