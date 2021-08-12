BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE EXPANDS CALIFORNIA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF REDDING BROKERAGE

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Results Real Estate Inc., based in Redding, Calif., has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand. The company will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Results.

The firm is led by broker/owner John Loveless, while operations leader Rich Howe oversees day-to-day operations of the company and serves a wide range of clients in Redding, Anderson, Cottonwood and Red Buff.

Redding and the surrounding areas offer a wealth of outdoor offerings attractive to both tourists and residents, such as lakes, mountains and national parks where people can enjoy hiking, kayaking, biking and fishing. Forbes magazine ranked Redding as one of the “Top 10 Fishing Towns in North America,” while TIME magazine named the city the unofficial capital of kayaking.

Redding is also home to the Sundial Bridge, a world-famous pedestrian bridge and art installation which crosses the Sacramento River in Redding and connects the north and south campuses of Turtle Bay Exploration Park. The 217-foot incline functions as a working sundial and is one of the largest in the world.

Details:

Loveless will leverage the affiliation to fuel growth for the firm by increasing market share and attracting new agents to the company

The firm also looks to enhance productivity for affiliated agents by tapping into Be Better ® University, the brand’s proven professional development and award-winning training platform.

University, the brand’s proven professional development and award-winning training platform. The team will gain a competitive advantage in the market by PinPoint SM . This proprietary BHGRE ® brand tool taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers to assist affiliated agents in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties.

. This proprietary BHGRE brand tool taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers to assist affiliated agents in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties. Loveless has been consistently recognized as a top producer and is passionate about mentoring and coaching his affiliated agents.

According to Loveless, Redding consistently attracts buyers from cities like San Francisco and Sacramento, who are looking for a more affordable home in the heart of the outdoors. Well-positioned in between the coast and the mountains, residents have access to a wide variety of outdoor pursuits and city attractions in a matter of hours.

Realtor.com reports that the median sales price for a home in Redding is $363,000, the median sales price in Cottonwood is $355,000 and homes in Anderson are selling for a median price of $302,000. Red Bluff, which is 30 miles south of Redding, has a median home sales prices of $415,000. Loveless reports that many of the firm’s transactions are in the range of $550,000 to $600,000.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Results is the 24th BHGRE® affiliate in California.

Quotes:

“As an accomplished real estate investor and brokerage owner, John’s knowledge of the area and his dedication to client service have aided in the growth of the company. We are proud he has chosen to affiliate with the BHGRE® brand to take his company to the next level. We are confident that with the support of the brand’s comprehensive suite of tools, technology and sophisticated marketing platforms, his firm will be able to generate new opportunities for success.”

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“Joining Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate will go a long way in increasing our firm’s credibility and value we offer for our affiliated agents and clients. In addition, we now have access to an extensive franchise network to tap into best practices and referral channels to build new lines of business. We are excited about the many opportunities for growth through our partnership with the brand.”

– John Loveless, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Results

“Our affiliated agents take great pride in offering what we call ‘positively outrageous service’ by doing the unexpected for our clients. Now, we have the ability to further differentiate ourselves with access to relevant lifestyle insights and content that strengthen our connections with clients 365 days a year. No one else in our market can offer that.”

– Rich Howe, Operations, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Results

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes more than 12,500 independent sales associates and approximately 390 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.